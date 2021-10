Energized by a winning streak, the 1980 Lions cut a record to fire up the team and the fans. This was five years before the Chicago Bears' "Super Bowl Shuffle." The team earned the Vince Lombardi Trophy and a gold record in the same season. In 1985, on their way to an NFL championship, the Chicago Bears sold half a million copies of "The Super Bowl Shuffle" and just missed the Top 40, charting at #41. The thing is, members of the Detroit Lions football squad had recorded a song five years prior in 1980.

