The Denver Broncos have a golden opportunity on TNF

Thursday Night Football, Week 7. Tonight the Cleveland Browns host the Denver Broncos in Cleveland, Ohio. The 3-3 Browns are one of the more disappointing teams so far this year. Touted as a top contender for the Super Bowl, the Browns have instead struggled. They come into this game losers of two straight. A third straight loss would put the Browns behind the eight ball in their quest to return to the NFL playoffs. Unfortunately for the Browns, if they are to win tonight, they’ll have to do it without some major pieces on offense. Starting quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Browns’ top two running backs, Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, will all be missing from the lineup tonight. The Browns get Jarvis Landry back from injured reserve, but it’s anyone’s guess how ready he is to resume a full time role. Odell Beckham Jr also comes into this game hobbled, having missed practice all week. The Browns may have a tough time generating offense tonight.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO