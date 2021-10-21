CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
City Council votes in favor of raising storm sewer fees

By JILL MCCORMICK
 5 days ago

City Council took a vote on October 20th on raising storm sewer fees.

The first reading of the ordinance was approved by City Council by a vote of four to three.

Some council members asked for further discussion before a final vote on the proposed fee.

Rush to certify vaccination cards to cross border creates long lines and wait times

The mayor had asked council to vote for this fee which he said could generate more than a million and a half dollars to repair the city’s aging storm sewers.

Comments / 0

#Sewers#City Council
YourErie

YourErie

