The Denver Nuggets 2021-2022 season is officially in action, and there is a lot to look forward to in what is sure to be an entertaining and important season for this franchise. There is the eventual return of Jamal Murray who has been sidelined for six months with an ACL injury. There’s Will Barton, who will hopefully have a big impact now that he is fully healthy to start the season for the first time in a while. There’s Nikola Jokic, who will probably baffle us by having an even better year coming off his MVP award.

NBA ・ 3 DAYS AGO