Kellar’s Modern Magic and Comedy Club hosts Laughter in the Limelight

Some folks who are used to getting in front of the camera took the stage on October 20th.

It was all part of the Laughter in the Limelight fundraiser held at Kellar’s Modern Magic and Comedy Club.

Members of government and the media took part in the stand-up style comedy show while each putting together a set.

The money raised from the event goes to NAMI of Erie and the Mental Health Association of Erie Warming Center.

After last year, like most events since the pandemic, the enthusiasm was high.

“”I tell you I’m really excited. We got a full house plus just really excited about it and the staff here has been great at Kellar’s Modern Magic and Comedy Club,” said John Groh, Organizer.

Our very own Tom Atkins and Craig Flint took the stage to provide some laughter for the crowd.

