CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Erie, PA

Kellar’s Modern Magic and Comedy Club hosts Laughter in the Limelight

By PAT HRITZ
YourErie
YourErie
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MOmuS_0cXiYDT900

Some folks who are used to getting in front of the camera took the stage on October 20th.

It was all part of the Laughter in the Limelight fundraiser held at Kellar’s Modern Magic and Comedy Club.

Members of government and the media took part in the stand-up style comedy show while each putting together a set.

The money raised from the event goes to NAMI of Erie and the Mental Health Association of Erie Warming Center.

After last year, like most events since the pandemic, the enthusiasm was high.

Check your onions now: CDC identifies cause of massive salmonella outbreak

“”I tell you I’m really excited. We got a full house plus just really excited about it and the staff here has been great at Kellar’s Modern Magic and Comedy Club,” said John Groh, Organizer.

Our very own Tom Atkins and Craig Flint took the stage to provide some laughter for the crowd.

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 1

Related
NBC News

2 killed, police officer among 5 injured in Idaho mall shooting

Two people were killed and five others were injured, including a police officer, in a shooting at a mall Monday afternoon in Boise, Idaho, police said. A suspect was critically injured and in custody, they said. Officers responding to a 1:50 p.m. report of gunfire at Boise Towne Square mall...
IDAHO STATE
NBC News

FDA advisory panel OK's Pfizer vaccine for kids 5 to 11

A smaller dose of Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine cleared its first regulatory hurdle Tuesday for use in young children, after a Food and Drug Administration advisory committee voted to recommend it for emergency use authorization for those ages 5 to 11. The 17-0 vote, with one abstention, will now go to...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Erie, PA
Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Erie, PA
Sports
City
Erie, PA
The Hill

Florida police admit they made mistake while monitoring Brian Laundrie

Florida police on Monday admitted they made a mistake last month when they lost track of Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito's boyfriend and a person of interest in her death. The North Port Police Department (NPPD) told WINK News that officers surveilling the Laundrie house thought it was Brian Laundrie who returned home on Sept. 15 after leaving on Sept. 13, but it was in fact his mother, Roberta Laundrie.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy Club#Stand Up Comedy#Comedy Show#Mental Health#Modern Magic#Nami#Cdc#Fox#Daily News#Wjet Wfxp Yourerie
The Associated Press

Sudan’s prime minister, detained after coup, returns home

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s deposed prime minister and his wife were allowed to return home Tuesday after being detained when the military seized power in a coup, officials said,. The release of Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok and his wife followed international condemnation of the coup and calls for the military to release all the government officials who were detained when Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan seized power on Monday.
WORLD
YourErie

YourErie

1K+
Followers
834
Post
212K+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy