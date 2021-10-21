Derrick Henry for MVP?

The Titans got back in the win column on Sunday with a key 18-point victory over the Jaguars. We are so used to Derrick Henry dominating his hometown Jaguars and it was more of the same. The King ran for an astounding 130 yards on 29 carries and not one, not two, but three touchdowns. Henry’s longest run of the day went just for 15 yards. That means Henry was consistently solid, and picked up 4.5 yards per carry. Henry started slow but like we’ve seen so many times before, began wearing the Jags down in the second half.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO