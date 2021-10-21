CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Derrick Henry for MVP?

Derrick Henry willed the Titans to a massive win over the Bills in Week 6. He's coming off a...

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Brett Favre Said About Derrick Henry

Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre took a break from courting controversy to say something that we can all agree on: Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry is special. In a recent interview on SiriusXM, Favre compared Henry to Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss. He feels that no matter how you try to defend Henry, the Titans halfback will still make plays – much like Moss did in his prime.
ClutchPoints

Derrick Henry makes bold claim after leading Titans past Bills

The Tennessee Titans gutted it out against the Buffalo Bills on Monday to escape with a nail-biting 34-32 victory. It was a hard-earned win, to say the least, with the Titans improving to 4-2 after six weeks of action. Running back Derrick Henry starred for the Titans, scoring three touchdowns,...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brett Favre praises Titans' Derrick Henry, compares him to Randy Moss

In a recent interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio, Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre marveled at the superstar talent that is Tennessee Titans running back, Derrick Henry. Favre says Henry reminds him of Hall of Fame receiver Randy Moss for multiple reasons, one of which has to do with his ability to take games over, no matter what the defense is throwing at him (H/T Jim Wyatt, Titans Online).
UPI News

Titans use Derrick Henry, goal-line stand to hold off Bills

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Derrick Henry ran for 143 yards and three scores and the Tennessee Titans stuffed quarterback Josh Allen on a fourth-quarter goal-line stand to earn a dramatic win over the Buffalo Bills in the final NFL game of Week 6. Defensive end Jeffery Simmons tackled Allen short...
News 4 Buffalo

Bills can’t stop Derrick Henry in loss to Titans on Monday Night

NASHVILLE (WIVB) – Titans running back Derrick Henry had never rushed for more than 78 yards against the Bills, until Monday night when he almost doubled that. Coming into this game, Henry had faced the Bills three times and in those games had a combined 191 rushing yards and three touchdowns. And he matched that […]
chatsports.com

Derrick Henry Continues to Dominate Against Stacked Boxes

The Titans got back in the win column on Sunday with a key 18-point victory over the Jaguars. We are so used to Derrick Henry dominating his hometown Jaguars and it was more of the same. The King ran for an astounding 130 yards on 29 carries and not one, not two, but three touchdowns. Henry’s longest run of the day went just for 15 yards. That means Henry was consistently solid, and picked up 4.5 yards per carry. Henry started slow but like we’ve seen so many times before, began wearing the Jags down in the second half.
The Guardian

Titans’ Derrick Henry tramples Bills as Buffalo’s late gamble fails

Derrick Henry scored his third touchdown with three minutes left, and the Tennessee Titans stopped Josh Allen on a fourth-down quarterback sneak in the final seconds to beat Buffalo 34-31 on Monday night, snapping the Bills’ four-game winning streak. The AFC East-leading Bills drove to the Titans’ three-yard line on...
Arrowhead Pride

Andy Reid compares Derrick Henry to Hall of Famer Marion Motley

Some would call Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry an “old-school back,” referring to his power-running style and unique size that isn’t prevalent among his NFL peers. You could compare him to former players like Eddie George or Jerome Bettis, whose massive physiques made them as hard to tackle as anyone in their era.
ourcommunitynow.com

Bills Return to Scene of Derrick Henry's Famous Stiff Arm

Social media and video have made it impossible for the Buffalo Bills to forget their last game against the Tennessee Titans. Derrick Henry stiff-arming Bills cornerback Josh Norman off his feet through the air literally was everywhere as a highlight,
FanSided

Tennessee Titans other than Derrick Henry who are playing at an elite level

Here are a few Tennessee Titans that might get your adrenaline pumping. How does one define elite? Is it determined by splash plays or statistics? Does it make more sense to compare guys to peers that play the same position, or does the eyeball test work better? Is it a combination of all of those things? Here’s something that we can agree on. Regardless of how you analyze NFL stars, there isn’t one NFL fan, Tennessee Titans fan or otherwise, that would tell you that Derrick Henry isn’t elite.
Yardbarker

Derrick Henry key facts: Buffalo At Tennessee, Monday Night Football

Check out how Tennessee running back Derrick Henry stacks up against the betting lines for Monday night when the Titans host the Buffalo Bills. Derrick Henry's Rushing Yards line against the Bills on Monday is set at 97.5, with over at -110 and under at -121. - Derrick Henry has...
mainstreet-nashville.com

Derrick Henry stiff-arms questions about his workload

Derrick Henry's numbers are remarkable and, to some, alarming. But Henry stiff-arms the questions about possible overuse, the same way he has against so many defenders over the years. “You all keep asking about this workload stuff," Henry said. "I just go out and play. That is for you all...
On3.com

WATCH: Derrick Henry achieves another career first

Derrick Henry has been a force to be reckoned with this season. As NFL teams desperately attempt to figure out how to stop him running the football, Henry is adding another weapon to his arsenal. NFL teams beware — Henry can now throw the football as well. In the first...
saturdaydownsouth.com

ESPN's Michael Wilbon compares Derrick Henry to Emmitt Smith

Derrick Henry has been on a tear this season for the Tennessee Titans. The former Alabama running back is averaging 130.5 yards rushing per game, with 783 yards rushing on the year and 10 touchdowns. Michael Wilbon stated on ‘Pardon the Interruption’ on ESPN on Tuesday that Henry reminds him...
