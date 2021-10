JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. After a year away from the Siegel Center for most, it was a welcomed return in last night’s Black & Gold exhibition game that provided a first look at this year’s Rams team. Mike Rhoades welcomed the team and the crowd — a reported 2311 in attendance, not VCU’s normal packed Siegel Center, but an overdue improvement over last year’s 250-person capacity — and provided Ram fans a glimpse of what to expect from this year’s group.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO