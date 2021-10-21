CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genome-wide association study of colorectal polyps identified highly overlapping polygenic architecture with colorectal cancer

Keiko Hikino
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo genome-wide association studies (GWAS) were reported for colorectal polyps and the overlap in polygenic backgrounds conferring risk of colorectal cancer and polyps remains unclear. We performed GWAS on subjects with colorectal polyps using the BioBank Japan data with 4447 cases and 157,226 controls. We evaluated genetic correlations between colorectal polyps...

The spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 variant A.30 is heavily mutated and evades vaccine-induced antibodies with high efficiency

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2021)Cite this article. The COVID-19 pandemic, caused by SARS-CoV-2, continues to rage in many countries, straining health systems and economies. Vaccines protect against severe disease and death and are considered central to ending the pandemic. COVID-19 vaccines (and SARS-CoV-2 infection) elicit antibodies that are directedÂ against the viral spike (S) protein and neutralize the virus. However, the emergence of SARS-CoV-2 variants with S protein mutations that confer resistance to neutralization might compromise vaccine efficacy [1]. Furthermore, emerging viral variants with enhanced transmissibility, likely due to altered virus-host cell interactions, might rapidly spread globally. Therefore, it is important to investigate whether emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants exhibit altered host cell interactions and resistance against antibody-mediated neutralization.
PPIP5K2 promotes colorectal carcinoma pathogenesis through facilitating DNA homologous recombination repair

Colorectal carcinoma (CRC) is the second most deadly cancer worldwide. Therapies that take advantage of DNA repair defects have been explored in various tumors but not yet systematically in CRC. Here, we found that Diphosphoinositol Pentakisphosphate Kinase 2 (PPIP5K2), an inositol pyrophosphate kinase, was highly expressed in CRC and associated with a poor prognosis of CRC patients. In vitro and in vivo functional studies demonstrated that PPIP5K2 could promote the proliferation and migration ability of CRC cells independent of its inositol pyrophosphate kinase activity. Mechanically, S1006 dephosphorylation of PPIP5K2 could accelerate its dissociation with 14-3-3 in the cytoplasm, resulting in more nuclear distribution. Moreover, DNA damage treatments such as doxorubicin (DOX) or irradiation (IR) could induce nuclear translocation of PPIP5K2, which subsequently promoted homologous recombination (HR) repair by binding and recruiting RPA70 to the DNA damage site as a novel scaffold protein. Importantly, we verified that S1006 dephosphorylation of PPIP5K2 could significantly enhance the DNA repair ability of CRC cells through a series of DNA repair phenotype assays. In conclusion, PPIP5K2 is critical for enhancing the survival of CRC cells via facilitating DNA HR repair. Our findings revealed an unrecognized biological function and mechanism model of PPIP5K2 dependent on S1006 phosphorylation and provided a potential therapeutic target for CRC patients.
FBXW11 contributes to stem-cell-like features and liver metastasis through regulating HIC1-mediated SIRT1 transcription in colorectal cancer

Colorectal tumorigenesis is a heterogeneous disease driven by multiple genetic and epigenetic alterations. F-box and WD repeat domain containing 11 (FBXW11) is a member of the F-box protein family that regulates the ubiquitination of key factors associated with tumor growth and aggressiveness. Our study aimed to explore the role of FBXW11 in the development and metastasis of colorectal cancer (CRC). FBXW11 was overexpressed in colorectal tumor tissues and its overexpression was associated with a poor prognosis of CRC patients. The upregulation of FBXW11 not only promoted cell proliferation, invasion, and migration, but also contributed to maintaining stem-cell features in colorectal tumor cells. Further analysis revealed that FBXW11 targeted hypermethylated in cancer 1 (HIC1) and reduced its stability in CRC cells through ubiquitination. Moreover, the expression of sirtuin 1 (SIRT1), a deacetylase in tumor cells was upregulated by FBXW11 via regulating HIC1 expression. The mouse xenograft models of CRC confirmed that FBXW11 knockdown impeded colorectal tumor growth and liver metastasis in vivo. In summary, our study identified FBXW11 as an oncogenic factor that contributed to stem-cell-like properties and liver metastasis in CRC via regulating HIC1-mediated SIRT1 expression. These results provide a rationale for the development of FBXW11-targeting drugs for CRC patients.
ERp29 forms a feedback regulation loop with microRNA-135a-5p and promotes progression of colorectal cancer

Expression of endoplasmic reticulum (ER) stress-associated genes is often dysregulated in cancer progression. ER protein 29 (ERp29) is abnormally expressed in many neoplasms and plays an important role in tumorigenesis. Here, we showed ERp29 is a novel target for microRNA-135a-5p (miR-135a-5p) to inhibit the progression of colorectal cancer (CRC); correspondingly, ERp29 acts as an oncoprotein in CRC by promoting proliferation and metastasis of CRC cells, and suppressing apoptosis of the cells. More importantly, we found that miR-135a-5p expression is reversely upregulated by ERp29 through suppressing IL-1Î²-elicited methylation of miR-135a-5p promoter region, a process for enterocyte to maintain a balance between miR-135a-5p and ERp29 but dysregulated in CRC. Our study reveals a novel feedback regulation loop between miR-135a-5p and ERp29 that is critical for maintaining appropriate level of each of them, but partially imbalanced in CRC, resulting in abnormal expression of miR-135a-5p and ERp29, which further accelerates CRC progression. We provide supporting evidence for ERp29 and miR-135a-5p as potential biomarkers for diagnosis and treatment of CRC.
Insulin resistance and muscle weakness are synergistic risk factors for silent lacunar infarcts: the Bunkyo Health Study

Insulin resistance and muscle weakness are risk factors for silent lacunar infarcts (SLI), but it is unclear whether they are still independent risk factors when adjusted for each other. In addition, the effect of their combination on SLI is completely unknown. We evaluated SLI, insulin sensitivity, and knee extensor muscle strength by magnetic resonance imaging, PREDIM, and dynamometer, respectively, in 1531 elderly people aged 65"“84Â years living in an urban area of Tokyo. Among the study subjects, 251 (16.4%) had SLI. Impaired insulin sensitivity (High; 1.00 [reference], Medium; 1.53 [95% confidence interval (CI) 0.94"“2.48], Low; 1.86 [1.02"“3.39], p for trend 0.047) and reduced muscle strength (High; 1.00 [reference], Medium; 1.40 [0.98"“2.02], Low; 1.49 [1.04"“2.15], p for trend 0.037) were independently associated with increased risk for SLI in the fully adjusted model. In terms of combined, subjects classified as having the lowest insulin sensitivity and lowest strength were 4.33 times (95% CI 1.64"“11.45) more likely to have a SLI than those classified as having the highest insulin sensitivity and highest strength. Impaired insulin sensitivity and reduced muscle strength were independently associated with higher risk of SLI in elderly subjects, and their combination synergistically increased this risk.
XBP1 regulates the protumoral function of tumor-associated macrophages in human colorectal cancer

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 6, ArticleÂ number:Â 357 (2021) Cite this article. Macrophages are among the most abundant immune cells in colorectal cancer (CRC). Re-educating tumor-associated macrophages (TAMs) to switch from protumoral to anti-tumoral activity is an attractive treatment strategy that warrants further investigation. However, little is known about the key pathway that is activated in TAMs. In this study, infitrating CD206+ TAMs in CRC were sorted and subjected to RNA-seq analysis. Differentially expressed genes were found to be enriched in unfolded protein response/endoplasmic reticulum stress response processes, and XBP1 splicing/activation was specifically observed in TAMs. XBP1 activation in TAMs promoted the growth and metastasis of CRC. Ablation of XBP1 inhibited the expression of the pro-tumor cytokine signature of TAMs, including IL-6, VEGFA, and IL-4. Simultaneously, XBP1 depletion could directly inhibit the expression of SIRPÎ± and THBS1, thereby blocking "don't eat me" recognition signals and enhancing phagocytosis. Therapeutic XBP1 gene editing using AAV2-sgXBP1 enhanced the anti-tumor activity. Together, XBP1 activation in TAMs drives CRC progression by elevating pro-tumor cytokine expression and secretion, as well as inhibiting macrophage phagocytosis. Targeting XBP1 signaling in TAMs may be a potential strategy for CRC therapy.
Prognostic role of tumour-infiltrating lymphocytes and macrophages in relation to MSI, CDX2 and BRAF status: a population-based study of metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Tumour-infiltrating CD3, CD8 lymphocytes and CD68 macrophages are associated with favourable prognosis in localised colorectal cancer, but the effect in metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) is not established. Methods. A Scandinavian population-based cohort of non-resectable mCRC patients was studied. Tissue microarrays (n"‰="‰460) were stained with CD3, CD8 and CD68 using fluorescence-based...
Recent innovations and in-depth aspects of post-genome wide association study (Post-GWAS) to understand the genetic basis of complex phenotypes

In the past decade, the high throughput and low cost of sequencing/genotyping approaches have led to the accumulation of a large amount of data from genome-wide association studies (GWASs). The first aim of this review is to highlight how post-GWAS analysis can be used make sense of the obtained associations. Novel directions for integrating GWAS results with other resources, such as somatic mutation, metabolite-transcript, and transcriptomic data, are also discussed; these approaches can help us move beyond each individual data point and provide valuable information about complex trait genetics. In addition, cross-phenotype association tests, when the loci detected by GWASs have significant associations with multiple traits, are reviewed to provide biologically informative results for use in real-time applications. This review also discusses the challenges of identifying interactions between genetic mutations (epistasis) and mutations of loci affecting more than one trait (pleiotropy) as underlying causes of cross-phenotype associations; these challenges can be overcome using post-GWAS analysis. Genetic similarities between phenotypes that can be revealed using post-GWAS analysis are also discussed. In summary, different methodologies of post-GWAS analysis are now available, enhancing the value of information obtained from GWAS results, and facilitating application in both humans and nonhuman species. However, precise methods still need to be developed to overcome challenges in the field and uncover the genetic underpinnings of complex traits.
Mitochondrial matrix protein C14orf159 attenuates colorectal cancer metastasis by suppressing Wnt/Î²-catenin signalling

The mechanisms underlying metastasis of colorectal cancer (CRC) remain unclear. C14orf159 is a mitochondrial matrix protein converting d-glutamate to 5-oxo-d-proline. Other metabolic functions of C14orf159, especially on mitochondrial metabolism, and its contribution to CRC metastasis, are not elucidated. Methods. Metabolome analysis by gas chromatography-mass spectrometry, RNA-sequencing analysis, flow cytometry, migration...
Attenuating innate immunity and facilitating Î²-coronavirus infection by NSP1 of SARS-CoV-2 through specific redistributing hnRNP A2/B1 cellular localization

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 6, ArticleÂ number:Â 371 (2021) Cite this article. Evidence shows the NSP1's crucial roles of the Î²-coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 in promoting cellular mRNA degradation, inhibiting host cell translation, innate immunity, and inducing inflammatory cytokine storm in the pathogenesis of COVID-19.1,2 More interestingly, NSP1 deletion in infectious clones prevents virus infection.3 However, little is known how NSP1 interacts with host factors to disrupt the host's innate immunity for facilitating virus infection and reproduction. As a (+) ssRNA virus, SARS-CoV-2 completes its life cycle in the cytosol; viral RNA processing is the key for controlling and regulating the virus reproduction and pathogenesis. The ribonucleoproteins hnRNPs are the main factors responsible for RNA processing, including RNA splicing, maturation, decay, and translation, and even innate immunity in some cases.
Associations of kidney tests at medical facilities and health checkups with incidence of end-stage kidney disease: a retrospective cohort study

No study has assessed the association between no health checkup and end-stage kidney disease (ESKD). This retrospective cohort study, including 69,147 adults aged"‰â‰¥"‰40Â years in Japan who were insured by the National Health Insurance and the Late-Stage Medical Care System for the Elderly, assessed the associations of kidney tests at medical facilities and health checkups with incident ESKD. The main exposure was the histories of kidney tests using dipstick urinalysis and/or serum creatinine measurement at medical facilities and checkups in the past year: "checkups," "no kidney test (without checkup)," and "kidney tests (without checkup)" groups. During the median observational period of 5.0Â years, ESKD was observed in 246 (0.8%) men and 124 (0.3%) women. The "no kidney test" group was associated with ESKD in men (adjusted subhazard ratio of "no kidney test" vs. "checkups": 1.66 [95% confidence interval, 1.04"“2.65], but not in women. Age-specific subgroup analyses identified the "no kidney test" group as a high-risk population of ESKD in elderly men (1.30 [0.70"“2.41] and 2.72 [1.39"“5.33] in men aged 40"“74 and"‰â‰¥"‰75Â years, respectively). Elderly men with no kidney test at medical facilities and no health checkup were at higher risk of ESKD.
pCLE highlights distinctive vascular patterns in early gastric cancer and in gastric diseases with high risk of malignant complications

Endoscopy is widely used to detect and diagnose precancerous lesions and gastric cancer (GC). The probe-based Confocal Laser Endomicroscopy (pCLE) is an endoscopic technique suitable for subcellular resolution and for microvasculature analyses. The aim of this study was to use pCLE to identify specific vascular patterns in high-risk and early stage GC. Mucosal architecture, vessel tortuosity, enlargements and leakage were assessed in patients with autoimmune gastritis and early gastric cancer (EGC). We were able to stratify gastritis patients by identifying distinct vascular profiles: gastritis was usually associated with increased vascularization characterized by a high number of tortuous vessels, which were also found in atrophic autoimmune disease. Leaky and tortuous vessels, distributed in a spatially irregular network, characterized the atrophic metaplastic mucosa. The mucosal vasculature of EGC patients displayed tortuous vessels, but unlike what detected in atrophic gastritis, they appeared patchy, as is in neoplastic gastric tissue. Very importantly, we detected vascular changes even in areas without lesions, supporting the contention that vascular alterations may provide a favorable microenvironment for carcinogenesis. This report confirms that pCLE is a valid endoscopic approach to improve the definition of patients with malignant lesions or at increased risk for GC by assessing vascular changes.
Statin use is associated with a reduced incidence of colorectal cancer expressing SMAD4

Long-term use of statins is associated with a small reduced risk of colorectal cancer but their mechanism of action is not well understood. While they are generally believed to act on KRAS, we have previously proposed that they act via influencing the BMP pathway. The objective of this study was to look for associations between statin use and the risk of developing colorectal cancer of a particular molecular subtype.
Nicotinamide phosphoribosyltransferase as a biomarker for the diagnosis of infectious pleural effusions

Nicotinamide phosphoribosyltransferase (NAMPT) has been reported to be involved in infectious diseases, but it is unknown whether it plays a role in infectious pleural effusions (IPEs). We observed the levels of NAMPT in pleural effusions of different etiologies and investigated the clinical value of NAMPT in the differential diagnosis of infectious pleural effusions. A total of 111 patients with pleural effusion were enrolled in the study, including 25 parapneumonic effusions (PPEs) (17 uncomplicated PPEs, 3 complicated PPEs, and 5 empyemas), 30 tuberculous pleural effusions (TPEs), 36 malignant pleural effusions (MPEs), and 20 transudative effusions. Pleural fluid NAMPT levels were highest in the patients with empyemas [575.4 (457.7, 649.3) ng/ml], followed by those with complicated PPEs [113.5 (103.5, 155.29) ng/ml], uncomplicated PPEs [24.9 (20.2, 46.7) ng/ml] and TPEs [88 (19.4, 182.6) ng/ml], and lower in patients with MPEs [11.5 (6.5, 18.4) ng/ml] and transudative effusions [4.3 (2.6, 5.1) ng/ml]. Pleural fluid NAMPT levels were significantly higher in PPEs (P"‰<"‰0.001) or TPEs (P"‰<"‰0.001) than in MPEs. Moreover, Pleural fluid NAMPT levels were positively correlated with the neutrophil percentage and lactate dehydrogenase (LDH) levels and inversely correlated with glucose levels in both PPEs and TPEs, indicating that NAMPT was implicated in the neutrophil-associated inflammatory response in infectious pleural effusion. Further, multivariate logistic regression analysis showed pleural fluid NAMPT was a significant predictor distinguishing PPEs from MPEs [odds ratio (OR) 1.180, 95% confidence interval (CI) 1.052"“1.324, P"‰="‰0.005]. Receiver-operating characteristic (ROC) analysis demonstrated that NAMPT was a promising diagnostic factor for the diagnosis of infectious effusions, with the areas under the curve for pleural fluid NAMPT distinguishing PPEs from MPEs, TPEs from MPEs, and IPEs (PPEs and TPEs) from NIPEs were 0.92, 0.85, and 0.88, respectively. In conclusion, pleural fluid NAMPT could be used as a biomarker for the diagnosis of infectious pleuralÂ effusions.
Modulation of circadian clock by crude drug extracts used in Japanese Kampo medicine

Circadian rhythm is an approximately 24Â h endogenous biological rhythm. Chronic disruption of the circadian clock leads to an increased risk of diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and cancer. Hence, it is important to develop circadian clock modulators. Natural organisms are a good source of several medicines currently in use. Crude drugs used in Japanese traditional Kampo medicine or folk medicines are an excellent source for drug discovery. Furthermore, identifying new functions for existing drugs, known as the drug repositioning approach, is a popular and powerful tool. In this study, we screened 137 crude drug extracts to act as circadian clock modulators in human U2OS cells stably expressing the clock reporter Bmal1-dLuc, and approximately 12% of these modulated the circadian rhythm. We further examined the effects of several crude drugs in Rat-1 fibroblasts stably expressing Per2-luc, explant culture of lung from Per2::Luciferase knockin mice, and zebrafish larvae in vivo. Notably, more than half of the major ingredients of these crude drugs were reported to target AKT and its relevant signaling pathways. As expected, analysis of the major ingredients targeting AKT signaling confirmed the circadian clock-modulating effects. Furthermore, activator and inhibitor of AKT, and triple knockdown of AKT isoforms by siRNA also modulated the circadian rhythm. This study, by employing the drug repositioning approach, shows that Kampo medicines are a useful source for the identification of underlying mechanisms of circadian clock modulators and could potentially be used in the treatment of circadian clock disruption.
Correction: Constitutive BAK/MCL1 complexes predict paclitaxel and S63845 sensitivity of ovarian cancer

The original version of this article unfortunately contained an error in an author name. Valentina Zanfagnin was missing an "n". The original article has been corrected. Anhui Province Key Laboratory of Medical Physics and Technology, Institute of Health & Medical Technology, Hefei Institutes of Physical Science, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Hefei, 230031, China.
The impact of physiological metabolite levels on serine uptake, synthesis and utilization in cancer cells

Serine is a non-essential amino acid that is critical for tumour proliferation and depletion of circulating serine results in reduced tumour growth and increased survival in various cancer models. While many cancer cells cultured in a standard tissue culture medium depend on exogenous serine for optimal growth, here we report that these cells are less sensitive to serine/glycine depletion in medium containing physiological levels of metabolites. The lower requirement for exogenous serine under these culture conditions reflects both increased de novo serine synthesis and the use of hypoxanthine (not present in the standard medium) to support purine synthesis. Limiting serine availability leads to increased uptake of extracellular hypoxanthine, sparing available serine for other pathways such as glutathione synthesis. Taken together these results improve our understanding of serine metabolism in physiologically relevant nutrient conditions and allow us to predict interventions that may enhance the therapeutic response to dietary serine/glycine limitation.
Liver and brain differential expression of one-carbon metabolism genes during ontogenesis

One-carbon metabolism (1C metabolism) is of paramount importance for cell metabolism and mammalian development. It is involved in the synthesis or modification of a wide variety of compounds such as proteins, lipids, purines, nucleic acids and neurotransmitters. We describe here the evolution of expression of genes related to 1C metabolism during liver and brain ontogeny in mouse. The level of expression of 30 genes involved in 1C metabolism was quantified by RT-qPCR in liver and brain tissues of OF1 mice at E9, E11, E13, E15, E17, P0, P3, P5, P10, P15 developmental stages and in adults. In the liver, hierarchical clustering of the gene expression patterns revealed five distinct clades of genes with a first bifurcating hierarchy distinguishing two main developmental stages before and after E15. In the brain most of the 1C metabolism genes are expressed but at a lower levels. The gene expression of enzymes involved in 1C metabolism show dramatic changes during development that are tissue specific. mRNA expression patterns of all major genes involved in 1C metabolism in liver and brain provide clues about the methylation demand and methylation pathways during embryonic development.
Predicting miRNA"“disease associations using improved random walk with restart and integrating multiple similarities

Predicting beneficial and valuable miRNA"“disease associations (MDAs) by doing biological laboratory experiments is costly and time-consuming. Proposing a forceful and meaningful computational method for predicting MDAs is essential and captivated many computer scientists in recent years. In this paper, we proposed a new computational method to predict miRNA"“disease associations using improved random walk with restart and integrating multiple similarities (RWRMMDA). We used a WKNKN algorithm as a pre-processing step to solve the problem of sparsity and incompletion of data to reduce the negative impact of a large number of missing associations. Two heterogeneous networks in disease and miRNA spaces were built by integrating multiple similarity networks, respectively, and different walk probabilities could be designated to each linked neighbor node of the disease or miRNA node in line with its degree in respective networks. Finally, an improve extended random walk with restart algorithm based on miRNA similarity-based and disease similarity-based heterogeneous networks was used to calculate miRNA"“disease association prediction probabilities. The experiments showed that our proposed method achieved a momentous performance with Global LOOCV AUC (Area Under Roc Curve) and AUPR (Area Under Precision-Recall Curve) values of 0.9882 and 0.9066, respectively. And the best AUC and AUPR values under fivefold cross-validation of 0.9855 and 0.8642 which are proven by statistical tests, respectively. In comparison with other previous related methods, it outperformed than NTSHMDA, PMFMDA, IMCMDA and MCLPMDA methods in both AUC and AUPR values. In case studies of Breast Neoplasms, Carcinoma Hepatocellular and Stomach Neoplasms diseases, it inferred 1, 12 and 7 new associations out of top 40 predicted associated miRNAs for each disease, respectively. All of these new inferred associations have been confirmed in different databases or literatures.
Periostin secreted by activated fibroblasts in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis promotes tumorigenesis of non-small cell lung cancer

Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) show poor prognosis. Periostin is an extracellular matrix protein highly expressed in the lung tissues of IPF. This study aimed to investigate the possibility that periostin secreted by fibroblasts derived from IPF lung might affect proliferation of NSCLC cells. Periostin was more highly expressed and secreted by fibroblasts from diseased human lung with IPF (DIPF) than by normal human lung fibroblasts (NHLF). Cocultivation of NSCLC cells with conditioned media (CM) from DIPF increased proliferation of NSCLC cells through pErk signaling, with this proliferation attenuated by periostin-neutralizing antibodies. Knockdown of integrin Î²3, a subunit of the periostin receptor, in NSCLC cells suppressed proliferation of NSCLC cells promoted by recombinant human periostin and CM of DIPF. On in vivo examination, DIPF promoted tumor progression more than NHLF, and knockdown of integrin Î²3 in NSCLC cells suppressed tumor progression promoted by DIPF. Fibroblasts derived from surgical specimens from IPF patients also increased secretion of periostin compared to those from non-IPF patients. Periostin secreted from IPF-activated fibroblasts plays critical roles in the proliferation of NSCLC cells. The present study provides a solid basis for considering periostin-targeted therapy for NSCLC patients with IPF.
