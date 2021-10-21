Trusted Housesitters Raises $10M In Series A Funding

WARSAW, Poland and REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Poland and US–based startup Spacelift, an integrated management platform for infrastructure as code, has raised $15m in Series B funding led by New York-based global private equity and venture capital firm Insight Partners to scale its management platform for infrastructure as code in the US market. Existing investors Blossom Capital, Inovo Venture Partners, and Hoxton Ventures also participated in the round. This new investment will allow Spacelift to quadruple its engineering team to accelerate product development and to build out its commercial team in the United States. The company is headquartered in Redwood City, California, USA, and has an office in Warsaw, Poland. However, the founders are open to hiring remote specialist talent.
