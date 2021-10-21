CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pet Services

Trusted Housesitters Raises $10M In Series A Funding

By Press Releases
petsplusmag.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(PRESS RELEASE) Trusted Housesitters, the world’s largest pet sitting network driven by a community of animal lovers, closed $10M in Series A funding led by Rockpool Investments. The raise will be leveraged to build awareness among pet owners and avid travelers in the United States, with emphasis on expansion in California....

petsplusmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
petproductnews.com

Pet Sitting Network Raises $10 Million in Series A Funding

Trusted Housesitters, a pet sitting network driven by a community of animal lovers, closed $10 million in Series A funding led by Rockpool Investments. It will be leveraged to build awareness among pet owners and avid travelers in the U.S., with emphasis on expansion in California. The announcement coincides with...
PET SERVICES
petsplusmag.com

Cosmic Pet Acquired by Petmate Owner

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Cosmic Pet’s brands include Hyper Pet, Pet Fusion, Our Pets, Pet Zone, Wild Eats and Pet Craft Supply Co. It uses “a large and differentiated in-house international sourcing operation to serve the branded and private label needs of its blue-chip customer base,” according to a press release.
PET SERVICES
gritdaily.com

Sana Raises $20 mln In Series A Funding To Make Health Insurance More Accessible

Sana, an InsurTech startup based in Austin, has closed a $20 million Series A round to boost its efforts of breaking the American health insurance monopoly. The funding round was led by Gigafund and brings the total funding raised by the startup to $46.8 million. New investors American Family Ventures, Breyer Capital, JAM Fund, and Harmon Brothers Ad Ventures, as well as existing investors Trust Ventures and mark vc also participated in the round. Stephen Oskoui, Managing Partner at Gigafund, referred to the firm’s participation by stating:
ECONOMY
petsplusmag.com

Pet Services Are Rebounding From the Pandemic: Report

(PRESS RELEASE) Although the pet industry is famously downturn-resistant, hands-on pet care services outside of the veterinary sector — grooming, boarding, pet sitting/walking, and training — were inherently vulnerable to COVID-19 setbacks. Social distancing becomes tricky to impossible in providing these services, and the services themselves are often optional. As...
PET SERVICES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Entrepreneur

CredAble Raises $30 Mn Series B Funding Led By Plutus Wealth And Oaks Asset Management

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. CredAble, an AI-powered technology platform enabling working capital financing across enterprise ecosystems using state-of-the-art technology, digital KYC and onboarding, deep ERP, and bank integrations, on Wednesday announced to have raised $30 million as a part of their Series B fundraise. This was co-led by Plutus Wealth Management LLP and its associates and their existing investor Oaks Asset Management.
ECONOMY
Entrepreneur

AVIOM India Housing Finance Raises $8 Mn Series C Funding From Sabre Partners

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. AVIOM India Housing Finance, a micro-mortgage housing finance company, on Monday, announced to have completed its SeriesC$8 million equity funding from Sabre Partners. AVIOM founded in 2016 by Kajal Ilmi, has its presence in 14 states with more than 100...
ECONOMY
crowdfundinsider.com

Embedded Finance Fintech Alviere Raises $70 Million Series A/B Funding

Embedded finance firm Alviere has raised $70 million in a Series A and B funding round led by Viola Ventures and Viola Fintech. Alviere seeks to empower any business to launch a new financial services line. Alviere expects to benefit from a sector of Fintech that some predict will become a $7.2 trillion market by 2030 as Fintech goes from silos to everywhere. First, Alviere raised $20 million but this amount was soon eclipsed by a $50 million B round.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animals#Rockpool Investments#British
healthcareittoday.com

Sprinter Health Raises $33 Million in Series A Funding to Eliminate Barriers to Healthcare Through In-Home Lab Draws, Vitals Checks and COVID-19 Testing

Andreessen Horowitz led the round with participation from General Catalyst, Accel, Google Ventures (GV) and other leading investors. Sprinter Health, an on-demand mobile health company that sends full-time nurses and phlebotomists (“Sprinters”) into the home for convenient and affordable lab draws, vitals checks, and COVID-19 testing, today announced $33 million in Series A funding led by Andreessen Horowitz (“a16z”), with participation from General Catalyst, Accel, Google Ventures (GV), and other leading investors. Julie Yoo from a16z will be joining the board. The innovative healthcare technology company will use the funds to expand its last mile healthcare services into new markets.
HEALTH SERVICES
The Press

Spacelift raises $15m in Series B funding from Insight Partners to scale its platform in the US

WARSAW, Poland and REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Poland and US–based startup Spacelift, an integrated management platform for infrastructure as code, has raised $15m in Series B funding led by New York-based global private equity and venture capital firm Insight Partners to scale its management platform for infrastructure as code in the US market. Existing investors Blossom Capital, Inovo Venture Partners, and Hoxton Ventures also participated in the round. This new investment will allow Spacelift to quadruple its engineering team to accelerate product development and to build out its commercial team in the United States. The company is headquartered in Redwood City, California, USA, and has an office in Warsaw, Poland. However, the founders are open to hiring remote specialist talent.
BUSINESS
geekwire.com

New Seattle VC firm raises $10M fund to back women-led startups

Female Founders Alliance launched in 2017 out of a group of women who wanted to help female entrepreneurs grow companies and land funding. Now the Seattle-based organization will be doing some of the funding itself. FFA on Thursday unveiled a new $10 million venture capital fund and rebranded to Graham...
SEATTLE, WA
TechCrunch

Female Founders Alliance raises a $10M fund, renames to Graham & Walker

The fund has its work cut out, too — even in an extraordinarily frothy market. As VC Claire Diaz-Ortiz points out in a column last month, only 9% of all funds deployed to technology startups went to founding teams that included at least one woman. Solo woman founders and all-women teams raised just 2% of all VC dollars. As far as we are aware, Diaz-Ortiz is not involved with Graham & Walker, but echoing her sentiments: it’s encouraging to see initiatives like Graham & Walker coming into the picture with an agenda to change that.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Pet Services
NewsBreak
Pets
itresearchbrief.com

Robo-advisor startup Fount raises USD 33.4 million in Series C funding

South Korea-based AI investment solution company Fount has reportedly raised USD 33.4 million in a Series C funding round. The company intends to use the fresh funds to acquire a new talent and boost its machine learning platform development. Fount CEO, Youngbeen Kim was quoted saying that the new investment...
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

E-mobility startup Swft raises $10M seed round to expand light-duty vehicle lineup

Electric mobility startup Swft has raised $10 million in seed funding that it will use to expand its light-duty vehicle offerings, grow its team and scale its inventory management and supply chain systems. The company, which already has a deal to offer its three new e-bikes and new e-moped with Best Buy, is also on the lookout for more retail partnerships.
ECONOMY
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away & Disinfect Your House, CDC Says

Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You're Barred From This as of Nov. 8

After a few short months of progress, the summer surge in COVID-19 cases made it clear the pandemic was still far from over. As a result, some health officials began reinstating public health precautions such as mask-wearing in public. Others made it a requirement to be vaccinated to dine in a restaurant, exercise at a gym, visit a museum, or hold certain jobs. Now, a statement from the White House outlined how travel will be different for those who are unvaccinated as new regulations come into effect within weeks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
washingtoninformer.com

Black Farmers’ Boycott Against John Deere Equipment Ongoing after Company Refuses Conference Participation

A National Black Farmers Association-led boycott of John Deere equipment that began a month ago remains ongoing with the group’s members adamantly stating that the nearly 200-year-old American industrial giant apparently cares little for equality and inclusiveness. The association said in a statement that the boycott hinges on the Deere...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy