Taliban face hurdles while implementing law, order in Afghanistan

albuquerqueexpress.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKabul [Afghanistan] October 21 (ANI): The Taliban have taken over Afghanistan but the affiliates of Islamic State-Khorasan, Syria and Iraq-based terrorist groups have emerged as a big problem to the public safety of the Taliban controlled country. The Taliban has failed to contain the terrorists, who have incited a...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

