Gordon McHenry Jr.: 'I have hope that we can accelerate long-overdue change'

A local lawmaker who has been critical of Unemployment Insurance Agency leadership hopes its new director can turn things around for the residents. On Monday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that Julia Dale will transition to director of the UIA. Dale comes from the Department of Technology, Management, and Budget, and has recently served in the Office of the Attorney General and Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs. She will be taking over for Liza Estlund Olson, who was named acting director after former director Steve Gray resigned last year.

POLITICS ・ 19 HOURS AGO