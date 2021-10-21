CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Gordon McHenry Jr.: 'I have hope that we can accelerate long-overdue change'

By Patti Payne
bizjournals
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article"I have a great team at United Way, but I know that they and...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rocky Mountain Collegian

Cooke: Radical change is coming, and it’s long overdue

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board. Students walking across Colorado State University’s Lory Student Center Plaza Oct. 15, might have noticed several individuals with cardboard signs, a guitar and a megaphone calling attention to the national general strike, also referred to as “Striketober.”
COLORADO STATE
multco.us

“We’re on the other side of Delta, but we still have a long way to go”

Update September 27: Masks are required in indoor settings in Oregon whether vaccinated or not. Masks are also required in outdoor settings where physical distancing is not possible. October 15, 2021. Test positivity, cases and hospitalizations are trending down across Multnomah County after the fifth — and steepest — surge...
HOMELESS
whmi.com

Bollin Hopeful New UIA Director Can Bring Needed Change

A local lawmaker who has been critical of Unemployment Insurance Agency leadership hopes its new director can turn things around for the residents. On Monday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that Julia Dale will transition to director of the UIA. Dale comes from the Department of Technology, Management, and Budget, and has recently served in the Office of the Attorney General and Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs. She will be taking over for Liza Estlund Olson, who was named acting director after former director Steve Gray resigned last year.
POLITICS
thunder1320.com

SNAP Food Benefits to increase starting Friday

Almost 848,000 people in Tennessee will see their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits go up by about 21% starting tomorrow. Recipients of the program that formerly known as food stamps will receive, on average, an extra $36 a month on their EBT cards going forward. Peter Martino, chief...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbc25news.com

Extra stimulus checks for social security beneficiaries

Flint, Mich. - The senior citizens league is advocating for those on social security to receive a bonus stimulus check. They're now asking congress to consider the additional funds through a letter they sent to congress members. The Senior Citizens League, also known as, TSCL, is asking congress not only...
FLINT, MI
KXLY

Here’s How Much the Average Social Security Benefit Will Rise in 2022

Whether you’re already retired or planning to retire at some point in the future, surveys conclusively show that there’s a good chance you’ll lean on Social Security income in some capacity to make ends meet. Back in April, national pollster Gallup asked nonretirees to what extent they expect to rely...
ECONOMY
fwbusiness.com

Oct. 22 - Social Security benefits increasing 5.9%

The Social Security Administration announced that Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) beneficiaries will receive a 5.9% cost of living adjustment for 2022. The adjustment for nearly 70 million Americans announced Oct. 13 is the highest percentage increase since 1982, when recipients saw a 7.4% increase following two straight years of double-digit raises: 14.3% in 1980 and 11.2% in 1981.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
United Way
Scrubs Magazine

Healthcare Workers on Why They Refuse to Get Vaccinated

You probably don’t have to go too far out of your way to see an anti-vaccine protest. Workers and ordinary citizens are up in arms over the Biden administration’s decision to mandate the shot for corporations with more than 100 employees. But you may also see providers wearing full medical...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Motley Fool

Don't Claim Social Security If You Can't Answer These 5 Questions

You need to know your "full retirement age." There are ways to increase your benefits. It might be smart to coordinate with your spouse. Pop quiz! What's your full retirement age for Social Security? How much money might you expect to collect from Social Security? Many people can't answer these questions, and that's not good, because Social Security income is likely to be critical to them in retirement. Indeed, it represents about 30% of the average elderly person's income.
PERSONAL FINANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy