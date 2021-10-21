Man shot to death in New Orleans East, NOPD reports

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — The NOPD is reported a fatal shooting on Wednesday that occurred on I-10 W near Exit 240B (Chef Highway / US 90) in New Orleans East.

Initial reports indicate a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds at the location.

The victim was pronounced deceased on scene.

There is no further information is available at this time.

