(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota's state auditor is investigating a gap in the state Capitol's security. An audit shows the Highway Patrol which is charge of security hasn't been adequately monitoring key card access to the building. The audit shows some key cards issued to contractors had an error rate of over 50-percent that would allow some to be good for as long as 78 years.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 6 DAYS AGO