Everyone will tell you to take everything you see happen in the NBA preseason with a grain of salt, and for the most part, that's the correct line of thinking. But even considering how different the regular season is from preseason, not many would've thought the Dallas Mavericks would get whooped in Atlanta by 26 points on opening night after the promise and overall effort level the team showed during their 4-0 preseason stretch.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO