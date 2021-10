The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. Hey just a reminder to everyone how fall rolls along and we go back to a more dormant lifestyle your minds are gonna deteriorate and your souls are gonna be doing the funky thing all on its lonesome, so go out there and live life like the sun is inside you. it's quite nice out there sometimes!! keep your minds active too, or passive if that's what you need to feel free/at peace.. . . . .. it's ALL GOOD! Stay true everyone!!!!

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO