Bengals QB Joe Burrow still hampered by throat injury

It hasn’t even been a year since Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow suffered an ACL injury during his rookie season, and he’s already back and making an impact in Year 2. But Sunday’s Week 5 loss to the Green Bay Packers did have Bengals fans (and everyone, really) holding their breath. During the second quarter, Burrow tried to run for a first down on a third-and-long play. Instead of sliding, he tried to stretch the run for extra yards and took a huge hit in the process. Though Burrow would eventually return to the game, it was impossible for Aaron Rodgers to ignore that hit.

NFL ・ 15 DAYS AGO