Being named a captain is a position of honor when it comes to Duke Basketball one that is earned. In a COVID interrupted and shortened last season there were no stated captains of Duke Basketball and it showed at times on the court. For the 2021-2022 season the Blue Devils have voted as a team to name senior forward Joey Baker and junior guard/forward Wendell Moore Jr. (as reported by Steve Wiseman of The News & Observer) as team captains. Both Baker and Moore have extensive experience on the court and both have experienced highs and lows during their tenures in Durham.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO