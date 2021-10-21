CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

WMBB

Arnold boys, girls swimming and diving teams win district title

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Arnold girls and boys swimming and diving teams took home the 2A District 1 titles on Wednesday. The girls scored 575 points to place first and the boys 494. One thing that stood out about this championship was that ever single Arnold swimmer and diver contributed points to those […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
Newsbug.info

Harrison girls win cross-country regional title

WEST LAFAYETTE — Harrison’s girls cross country team edged cross-town rival West Lafayette by a little more than one second Saturday morning won in the Indiana High School Athletic Association Region 3 Cross-Country championship. Harrison won with 56 points, edging West Lafayette’s 58. Seeger was third with 68, followed by...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
huntingdondailynews.com

JV girls, B-A boys win ICC

The Inter-County Conference Championship meet was held in Mount Union on Wednesday afternoon. The field was made up of 10 schools that make up the Inter-County Conference, with the Juniata Valley girls scored a 31, which outscored Southern Fulton. The Bellwood-Antis boys scored a 50 with the next best score being Mount Union at 85 points.
MOUNT UNION, PA
FitnessVolt.com

2021 San Antonio Classic Pro Results

Isabelle Pereira Nunes wins Wellness at the San Antonio Classic 2021. The event took place on Saturday, October 23, 2021, in San Antonio, Texas, and was a 2022 Mr. Olympia qualifier. New Wellness Division. In 2019, it was announced that the Wellness division would be coming to the IFBB Pro...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
High School
Education
Sports
Houston Chronicle

Lake Creek girls cross country win district title; boys place 2nd

The Lake Creek cross country program flourished this past Friday at the District 20-5A meet at Atascocita High School. The girls team won the district championship, the boys team finished second place as a team and each race was won individually by a Lions runner. Both Emma Little and Carter...
LAKE CREEK, TX
The Citizens Voice

Crestwood girls, boys cross country teams take WVC titles

MESHOPPEN — Molly DeMarzo heard her name before she saw the finish line. Rounding the final turn of the 3.1-mile Wyoming County Fairgrounds course, the Crestwood senior had taken the lead and was pushing through the pain to the end. When she heard her name being chanted by the crowd, DeMarzo felt relieved she was almost done with the race.
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
Rapid City Journal

Simeon Birnbaum, Stevens boys win title, with girls in third

SIOUX FALLS — Simeon Birnbaum had a kick that not only won him a Class AA individual cross country title, but helped the Raiders win the team title as well. Rapid City Stevens finished with five runners in The Top 26 to come away with the team title at the State Cross Country Championships Saturday at Yankton Trail Parks.
RAPID CITY, SD
catchitkansas.com

Great Bend girls, Maize boys win regional XC titles

GREAT BEND, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - Saturday’s Class 5A regional run was all about team glory for the Great Bend girls Saturday morning. Running at home, the Lady Panthers packed up to take five of the top-eight spots. The result was just 30 points for the regional title, followed by Maize South with 69 and Hays with 96 points.
GREAT BEND, KS
sachsenews.com

Sachse girls win district, boys advance to regionals

The Sachse Lady Mustangs have seven top 10 runners on their way to a District 9-6A championship. Running at the Wylie High School course Thursday morning, the Sachse girls team finished first overall with a total of 24 points. The other regional qualifiers were Wylie and Rowlett, who finished with 40 and 98 points, respectively.
SACHSE, TX
arlingtoncitizen.com

Eagles win NCC XC races, FCHS boys claim team title

Thursday at Washington County Fairgrounds, Arlington. Team standings: Fort Calhoun 25, Arlington 48, Douglas County West 53, Louisville 68, Logan View 91, Yutan 119, Raymond Central 124, Syracuse 125, Ashland-Greenwood 132, Conestoga 148. 5K race winner: Nolan May, Arlington, 17:02.05. AHS: 1, May, 17:02.05. 7, Kevin Flesner, 17:58.04. 17, Luke...
Daily Freeman

High School Boys Soccer: OT win keeps Roosevelt unbeaten

HYDE PARK, N.Y. — Angel Ojeda scored three goals Wednesday, including the game-winner in overtime, as Roosevelt High’s boys soccer team remained unbeaten with a 3-2 comeback win over Saugerties. Ojeda gave the (12-0-1) Presidents a 2-0 advantage, but the Sawyers rallied as Bryan Castillo tallied at the 60th minute...
SAUGERTIES, NY
Times-Argus

Harwood girls win league XC title

CRAFTSBURY - Harwood produced the winning hand despite missing its ace Saturday. The Highlander girls confirmed their status as the clear favorites in Division II cross country by breezing to 26-point victory over U-32 during the NVAC Mountain Division Championships. Coach John Kerrigan's squad competed without three-time defending state champ Ava Thurston and still placed five runners in the top-13.
CRAFTSBURY, VT
rexburgstandardjournal.com

Sugar boys win fifth-straight district title

Sugar-Salem’s boys team took home its fourth-straight state title Friday topping Teton 6-3 at South Fremont High School. The Diggers scored their first goal 15 seconds into the game when Ricardo Contreras set a ball deep that Teton miskicked and Kyle Brunson tracked down to hit the ball over Teton’s keeper and into the net.
TETON, ID
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Spartans sweep boys, girls titles

LIGONIER – The Homestead Spartans swept the team titles at the West Noble Cross Country Regional meet Saturday morning as the boys edged two-time defending champion Concordia and the girls ended a 20-year winning streak by Carroll. Homestead sophomore Addison Knoblauch won the girls race in 18:27, beating runner-up Addison...
LIGONIER, IN
bellevueheraldleader.com

Wahlert girls, Southwestern boys swipe Mohawk titles

The annual Marquette Invitational was run on the Bellevue Golf Club Golf Course with Wahlert winning the team girls title and the Southwestern CO-OP team the boys title. Marquette boys teams came in 3rd, and the girls were 2nd. Boys team results. Southwestern 36. Wahlert 44. Marquette 86. Prince of...
BELLEVUE, IA
kmaland.com

Harlan girls, Glenwood boys run to titles at Hawkeye Ten XC

(Glenwood) -- The Glenwood boys and Harlan girls continued their dominant ways at Thursday's Hawkeye Ten Conference meet while KMAland's youth movement shined with a pair of individual championships. On the girls side, Harlan edged Glenwood by four points for their third title in the last four years, fourth in...
GLENWOOD, IA
Boonville Daily News

New Franklin boys and girls win season opener

The New Franklin boys and girls middle school basketball teams opened the 2021 season in winning fashion Monday night in the Prairie Home Tournament. While the Lady Bulldogs defeated Tuscumbia 31-24, the New Franklin boys also led Fatima from start to finish for a 63-1 win. New Franklin girls middle...
NEW FRANKLIN, MO
WHO 13

