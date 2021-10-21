Benton Harbor water main break leads to widespread loss in water pressure

A substantial water main break occurred in Benton Harbor Wednesday afternoon, according to the Berrien County Health Department.

Officials say the water main break caused a water pressure loss on a system-wide level.

We’re told residents have been informed not to drink the water until noted otherwise.

This comes as the city continues to grapple with other water-related issues, namely the prevalence of high lead levels in its service lines.

Residents are asked to continue using bottled water.

Benton Harbor Area Schools also announced classes have been canceled for Thursday.

READ MORE: Benton Harbor residents: Pick up bottled water at these locations (Oct. 20–24)

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube