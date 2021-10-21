CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meghan Markle sends Pelosi, Schumer letter advocating for 'paid leave': 'Fair, and equal, and right'

Cover picture for the articleMeghan Markle has found another cause to advocate for. Since joining the royal family, the former actress has dedicated her time largely to charity and advocacy work and has now set her sights on paid leave for parents. The 40-year-old royal sent a note to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi,...

