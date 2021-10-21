Crash leaves 1 dead 1 injured after failing to stop

TULARE COUNTY – A collision west of Tulare left one man ejected from his car, and another in the hospital last week. According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) at approximately 1:55 a.m. last Friday, Oct. 15, officers from the Visalia area office responded to a call of a traffic collision on State Route 137 at Road 68. During the initial investigation it was determined, Francisco Zuniga, from Tulare, was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado traveling eastbound State Route 137 at 60 miles per hour approaching the intersection of Road 68, which is uncontrolled for east west traffic.
