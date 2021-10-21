Crash leaves 1 dead 1 injured after failing to stop

By: KDKA-TV News Staff MERCER (KDKA) — A man was injured after his truck slammed into a house in Mercer County. According to police, the driver lost control of the vehicle while driving along North Maple Street and hit the home so hard, it was knocked off of its foundation. The homeowner, who was inside the house at the time, was not injured but says she’s had fears about cars missing the curve and hitting her house. (Photo Credit: KDKA) Fire crews say the driver had to be cut out of the truck. The damage was so severe that the homeowner won’t be able to stay there until repairs are made. The condition of the driver is unknown at this time. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.

MERCER COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO