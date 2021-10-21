CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crash leaves 1 dead 1 injured after failing to stop

By Christa Swanson
KTAL
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKORAN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — One person was killed and another injured after a crash Wednesday morning. The crash happened shortly after 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Hwy 527 and Fairview Point Road...

www.arklatexhomepage.com

WRAL

5 families in mourning, shock after teenagers killed in crash

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. 5 families in mourning, shock after teenagers killed in crash. A 13-year-old, two 14-year-olds and two 17-year-old boys were killed in the crash, according to...
ACCIDENTS
news4sanantonio.com

A crash at a Kerrville racing event leaves two children dead, multiple people injured

KERRVILLE, Texas - Two children are reported dead and multiple people are injured after a car lost control at the 2nd Annual Kerrville Airport Race Wars. Kerrville Police Department states that at about 3:20 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, a vehicle participating in the drag racing event lost control and left the runway, crashing into parked vehicles and spectators nearby.
KERRVILLE, TX
Free Lance-Star

Man arrested after fatal crash on I-95

A Maryland man has been charged with driving while intoxicated and other offenses after being involved in a four-vehicle crash Wednesday in Spotsylvania County that led to the death of one of his passengers and injured a 3-year-old child, authorities said. Anthony Deon George, 43, of Baltimore is also charged...
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
onscene.tv

Man Causes Crash, Blames it on His Car | Chula Vista

10.22.2021 | CHULA VISTA – The male driver along with his young daughter was in the left-hand turn lane waiting to make the turn from eastbound E. H St. onto northbound Eastlake Dr. when the male driver of the Nissan came speeding from southbound eastbound Eastlake Dr. and attempted to make the turn onto westbound E. H St.
CHULA VISTA, CA
State
Louisiana State
CBS DFW

Semi Truck Driver Dead After Crash On I-30 In Royse City

ROYSE CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A semi truck driver is dead and several others were injured after a deadly wreck on Interstate Highway 30 in Royse City. The crash happened at the 75 mile marker westbound IH 30 in the slow lane and involved three vehicles, two semi trucks with trailers and a passenger vehicle. Lieutenant Nick Dial of the Royse City Police Department told CBS 11 the accident — involving three vehicles — occurred in the slow lane of I-30 and that traffic was moving slower or stopped for an unknown reason prior to the wreck. “A semi truck trailer failed to...
ROYSE CITY, TX
bethesdamagazine.com

Man was drunk, driving 118 mph at time of fatal crash, police say

A Silver Spring man was drunk and driving more than 100 mph when he crashed his car in White Oak last year, killing a 72-year-old woman, according to police. Marvin Salinas Rodas, 32, was arrested last week and charged with negligent homicide and causing life-threatening injuries while operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol. The arrest comes a year after the crash on Columbia Pike that killed Woyneshet Armide Ayele of Silver Spring.
SILVER SPRING, MD
CBS Atlanta

3 Men Arrested After ‘Hellish’ Mass Shooting At St. Paul Bar Leaves 1 Dead, 14 Injured

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A woman is dead, 14 people are injured and three men are in custody after a mass shooting early Sunday morning near downtown St. Paul. Dozens of gunshots erupted just after midnight at the Seventh Street Truck Park, just down the block from Xcel Energy Center. Police said multiple 911 callers “frantically begged for help” moments after the attack. Read more    
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Pittsburgh

Man Injured After Truck Slams Into House In Mercer County

By: KDKA-TV News Staff MERCER (KDKA) — A man was injured after his truck slammed into a house in Mercer County. According to police, the driver lost control of the vehicle while driving along North Maple Street and hit the home so hard, it was knocked off of its foundation. The homeowner, who was inside the house at the time, was not injured but says she’s had fears about cars missing the curve and hitting her house. (Photo Credit: KDKA) Fire crews say the driver had to be cut out of the truck. The damage was so severe that the homeowner won’t be able to stay there until repairs are made. The condition of the driver is unknown at this time. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
MERCER COUNTY, PA
thesungazette.com

One dead, another injured in crash near Tulare

TULARE COUNTY – A collision west of Tulare left one man ejected from his car, and another in the hospital last week. According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) at approximately 1:55 a.m. last Friday, Oct. 15, officers from the Visalia area office responded to a call of a traffic collision on State Route 137 at Road 68. During the initial investigation it was determined, Francisco Zuniga, from Tulare, was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado traveling eastbound State Route 137 at 60 miles per hour approaching the intersection of Road 68, which is uncontrolled for east west traffic.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Victim identified in crash that killed one person near Selma

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Officials from the Fresno County Sheriff’s office Tuesday released the identity of the man killed in a traffic collision near Selma. Daniel Davis, 27 of Merced, was killed when a truck crashed into a disabled vehicle around 4:00 p.m. Monday in the area of Highway 99 and Floral Avenue. While […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
CBS Pittsburgh

Mail Carrier Hit, Killed By Driver Of Vehicle In Greene County

GREENE COUNTY (KDKA) — A mail carrier was hit and killed by the driver of a vehicle in Greene County. (Photo Credit: Newschopper 2) The crash happened Monday on Andrews Road in Morris Township. The Greene County Coroner’s Office said Chad Varner, 49, was hit and killed after leaving his vehicle to deliver a package. Greene County Regional Police Chief Zach Sams told KDKA Varner was hit while behind a row of hedges in the front yard of a home. The driver of the vehicle left the roadway and hit the man. “There was a row of hedges right in front of...
GREENE COUNTY, PA

