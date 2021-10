Bucknell (4-7-2, 2-2-1 PL) at Holy Cross (7-3-2, 4-1-0 PL) When: Saturday, Oct. 16, 12 p.m. Where: Linda Johnson Smith Soccer Stadium, Worcester, Mass. Bucknell played three games in six days against Central New York teams last week and came away with a 1-1-1 ledger. The Bison scored in the 88th minute to salvage an away draw with Binghamton, they used a late Alex Clarke penalty kick to beat Colgate 1-0 in Hamilton, and then on Monday night at Emmitt Field Bucknell dropped a 4-0 decision to Syracuse.

LEWISBURG, PA ・ 12 DAYS AGO