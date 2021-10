ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — An Atlanta police officer spoke for the first time on October 26, 2021, months after a drunk driver slammed into his patrol car. He shared what he wants people to know about the dangers of the highway. Officer Duc Vo remembers when he nearly lost his life while helping a stalled driver. “I was praying to God that the car that was driving toward my lane would move.” But that didn’t happen. His body camera footage from June 5, 2021, shows the moment of the crash. “She just rear ended my car, my car flew...

