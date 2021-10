LaMelo Ball has been spending time with some of the greats, recently chopping it up with JAY-Z during the Brooklyn Nets/Charlotte Hornets game on Sunday night. The game took place at the Barclays Center, and JAY-Z was seated courtside. Taking in the game from the best seats in the house, Hov took some time to chat with one of basketball's fastest rising stars at halftime before he went back to work, chopping it up with LaMelo Ball.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO