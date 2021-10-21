Read full article on original website
epicstream.com
Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property
Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Death is not the end’: Chadwick Boseman’s bittersweet MCU goodbye earns posthumous Emmy win
The late Chadwick Boseman was awarded one final accolade as he posthumously received the Emmy for Outstanding Character Voice-Over performance. The win came from his last performance as the MCU’s T’Challa for the Disney Plus animated series, What If…?. Boseman’s widow, Taylor Simone Ledward, accepted the award...
Dave Chappelle says that before Oscars slap, Will Smith 'did an impression of a perfect man for 30 years'
On stage in Liverpool on Thursday night, Dave Chappelle delivered a stinging assessment of the Oscars slap heard 'round the world.
Former NCIS Star Pauley Perrette Shares Video One Year After Stroke
Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette has celebrated a year since she had a stroke, calling herself a “survivor.” The 53-year-old who played the beloved Abby Sciuto on NCIS for 15 years before quitting in 2018, shared that she has had a rough few years since, dealing with her health issues and the death of her father and cousin. “Hey guys, oh my God, it’s Sept 2,” Perrette said in the video below. “It’s a one-year anniversary since I had a stroke. And I’m still here.” “I’m still here,” she said. “Yes, I’m still here, again. How many times do...
GMA’s Lara Spencer accidentally comes up with ‘new name’ for Serena Williams during on-air blunder
GOOD Morning America star Lara Spencer has accidentally created a new name for tennis great Serena Williams during an on-air blunder. The 53-year-old has suffered multiple mishaps while reporting live on the morning show over the past few days. Lara has been GMA’s go-to host for reporting on the U.S....
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Don’t Worry Darling’ debuts with a Rotten Tomatoes score that should have people worried, darling
After a messy build-up, Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling has finally held its premiere, and the first reviews for the film would suggest it might not be the thriller epic that we’ve been led to believe. Right now, Don’t Worry Darling has a dismally low 39 percent...
wegotthiscovered.com
Despite Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde drama, ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ gets four-minute standing ovation
Don’t Worry, Darling is getting a lot of attention this weekend, and not necessarily for the right reasons. There’s been a lot of news about what happened behind the scenes during shooting, especially between lead actress Florence Pugh and director Olivia Wilde. Despite all the noise, the movie has still managed to get a four-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival.
wegotthiscovered.com
Mark Hamill is still bitter ‘Star Wars’ sequels didn’t let him have a scene with Harrison Ford
Like anything else related to Star Wars, the sequel trilogy will be debated and discussed until the end of time. It had high highs, low lows, creamy middles, and, for Mark Hamill, one negative still stuck in his craw today is the lack of time with Ford’s Solo. Hamill...
wegotthiscovered.com
Harry Styles plants a big kiss on Nick Kroll at Venice Film Festival, and fans are losing it
Arguably the biggest talk of the 2022 Venice Film Festival is essentially everything to do with Don’t Worry Darling, the latest directorial effort from Olivia Wilde. With all the drama that is reportedly brewing between the cast and crew, it might be hard to think there’s any love left. But that’s where stars Harry Styles and Nick Kroll want to prove you wrong.
wegotthiscovered.com
AI brings Rainn Wilson’s Wolverine to life and Marvel needs to cast him, now!
The internet has done it again with an AI model, this time taking Rainn Wilson and X-men’s Wolverine as their latest lucky victims, much to everyone’s delight. Twitter user and TV director, Micheal McWhorter, going by TizzyEnt on the platform, just couldn’t help himself and gave everyone exactly what they wanted — a Marvel and The Office hybrid — using an AI model to generate images from any prompt. Inspired by a picture circulating online of Wilson’s The Office character, Dwight, onto Hugh Jackman’s ripped Wolverine figure, the user on Twitter went on to create even more inciting AI-generated images of this fictitious character.
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans remember rock icon Freddie Mercury on what would have been his 76th birthday
Today was a special day for Rock fans as it would have been the 76th birthday of iconic artist and frontman of Queen, Freddie Mercury. The artist known for his many hits with Queen such as “We Will Rock You”, “Bohemian Rhapsody”, and “Another One Bites the Dust” inspired plenty of celebration today across the globe both online and offline.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Always Sunny’ podcast may confirm Matt Shakman as Fantastic Four director
Marvel Studios’ Fantastic Four is gradually moving forward, and chances are good we’ll get an official unveiling at the D23 Expo over the next few days. We’re hoping for confirmation of a director and, if we’re really lucky, an announcement of who’ll be playing Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Johnny Storm, and Ben Grimm.
wegotthiscovered.com
Just 25 of the best memes to come from the drama-filled ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ premiere
The Venice Film Festival premiere of Olivia Wilde’s latest directorial effort Don’t Worry Darling has been nothing if not drama-filled. In fact, the drama that has unfolded in the last few hours far outweighs any drama displayed within the actual film. First, there’s the ongoing rumored tension between...
wegotthiscovered.com
Chris Pine fans are ready and waiting to save him from the controversial ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ press circuit
Fans seem to think Chris Pine is struggling to survive the press run for the upcoming Olivia Wilde-directed thriller Don’t Worry Darling, starring himself, Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, and Gemma Chan, and which is premiering at the 79th Venice International Film Festival. The movie hasn’t had the greatest start...
wegotthiscovered.com
Did Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine at the ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ premiere? Sure looks like it
The neverending story of the drama surrounding Don’t Worry Darling is threatening to overtake the buzz around the film itself. Between the Shia Labeouf drama, the Olivia Wilde vs. Florence Pugh reported dust up, and the cavalcade of other things going on we now have something else to worry about: whether Chris Pine and Harry Styles are feuding as well.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Wars’ fan wants to know why nobody is talking about a fate worse than death suffered by a ‘Solo’ character
One of the most contentious philosophical questions in Star Wars is whether droids are sentient beings or not. It feels difficult to argue that, for example, C-3PO isn’t a person with thoughts and feelings, but what about Gonk droids or bog-standard B1-series battle droids as seen in the prequels?
wegotthiscovered.com
Praise Khonshu: ‘Moon Knight’ just won an Emmy
One of Marvel’s latest entries onto Disney Plus has now been honored at the Creative Arts Emmys, with Moon Knight picking up a unsurprising accolade. Released in March 2022, the series boasted the talents of Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke, and May Calamaway, but it isn’t its actors getting the nod for an Emmy; instead it is its sound editing picking up a gong. Winning the Emmy for Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special, it’s joined the likes of What If…? and WandaVision is receiving recognition.
wegotthiscovered.com
Olivia Wilde dodges Florence Pugh ‘falling out’ question, says internet ‘is sufficiently well nourished’
Olivia Wilde has addressed the rumors of bad blood between herself and Don’t Worry Darling star actress Florence Pugh by… not addressing them at all. If indeed there’s no such thing as bad press, then Olivia Wilde’s upcoming directorial effort Don’t Worry Darling starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles has had the promo run of the year. Much that has been said about the film has, however, shifted the focus from fiction towards real life, from Wilde’s relationship with Styles to the recasting of his character, which was initially supposed to be played by controversial Transformers actor Shia LaBeouf.
wegotthiscovered.com
Old-school Marvel fans lament the loss of a film fixture the MCU ditched long ago
Oh, how far the Marvel Cinematic Universe has come. From the humble beginnings of Edward Norton’s short-lived run as Hulk, to Tatiana Maslany’s twerk-happy turn as She-Hulk, the MCU is closing in on 15 years of some of the most beloved entertainment in recent history, and it shows no signs of slowing down.
