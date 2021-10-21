ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property

Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
TheDailyBeast

Former NCIS Star Pauley Perrette Shares Video One Year After Stroke

Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette has celebrated a year since she had a stroke, calling herself a “survivor.” The 53-year-old who played the beloved Abby Sciuto on NCIS for 15 years before quitting in 2018, shared that she has had a rough few years since, dealing with her health issues and the death of her father and cousin. “Hey guys, oh my God, it’s Sept 2,” Perrette said in the video below. “It’s a one-year anniversary since I had a stroke. And I’m still here.” “I’m still here,” she said. “Yes, I’m still here, again. How many times do...
wegotthiscovered.com

Despite Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde drama, ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ gets four-minute standing ovation

Don’t Worry, Darling is getting a lot of attention this weekend, and not necessarily for the right reasons. There’s been a lot of news about what happened behind the scenes during shooting, especially between lead actress Florence Pugh and director Olivia Wilde. Despite all the noise, the movie has still managed to get a four-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival.
wegotthiscovered.com

Harry Styles plants a big kiss on Nick Kroll at Venice Film Festival, and fans are losing it

Arguably the biggest talk of the 2022 Venice Film Festival is essentially everything to do with Don’t Worry Darling, the latest directorial effort from Olivia Wilde. With all the drama that is reportedly brewing between the cast and crew, it might be hard to think there’s any love left. But that’s where stars Harry Styles and Nick Kroll want to prove you wrong.
wegotthiscovered.com

AI brings Rainn Wilson’s Wolverine to life and Marvel needs to cast him, now!

The internet has done it again with an AI model, this time taking Rainn Wilson and X-men’s Wolverine as their latest lucky victims, much to everyone’s delight. Twitter user and TV director, Micheal McWhorter, going by TizzyEnt on the platform, just couldn’t help himself and gave everyone exactly what they wanted — a Marvel and The Office hybrid — using an AI model to generate images from any prompt. Inspired by a picture circulating online of Wilson’s The Office character, Dwight, onto Hugh Jackman’s ripped Wolverine figure, the user on Twitter went on to create even more inciting AI-generated images of this fictitious character.
wegotthiscovered.com

Fans remember rock icon Freddie Mercury on what would have been his 76th birthday

Today was a special day for Rock fans as it would have been the 76th birthday of iconic artist and frontman of Queen, Freddie Mercury. The artist known for his many hits with Queen such as “We Will Rock You”, “Bohemian Rhapsody”, and “Another One Bites the Dust” inspired plenty of celebration today across the globe both online and offline.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Always Sunny’ podcast may confirm Matt Shakman as Fantastic Four director

Marvel Studios’ Fantastic Four is gradually moving forward, and chances are good we’ll get an official unveiling at the D23 Expo over the next few days. We’re hoping for confirmation of a director and, if we’re really lucky, an announcement of who’ll be playing Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Johnny Storm, and Ben Grimm.
wegotthiscovered.com

Did Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine at the ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ premiere? Sure looks like it

The neverending story of the drama surrounding Don’t Worry Darling is threatening to overtake the buzz around the film itself. Between the Shia Labeouf drama, the Olivia Wilde vs. Florence Pugh reported dust up, and the cavalcade of other things going on we now have something else to worry about: whether Chris Pine and Harry Styles are feuding as well.
wegotthiscovered.com

Praise Khonshu: ‘Moon Knight’ just won an Emmy

One of Marvel’s latest entries onto Disney Plus has now been honored at the Creative Arts Emmys, with Moon Knight picking up a unsurprising accolade. Released in March 2022, the series boasted the talents of Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke, and May Calamaway, but it isn’t its actors getting the nod for an Emmy; instead it is its sound editing picking up a gong. Winning the Emmy for Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special, it’s joined the likes of What If…? and WandaVision is receiving recognition.
wegotthiscovered.com

Olivia Wilde dodges Florence Pugh ‘falling out’ question, says internet ‘is sufficiently well nourished’

Olivia Wilde has addressed the rumors of bad blood between herself and Don’t Worry Darling star actress Florence Pugh by… not addressing them at all. If indeed there’s no such thing as bad press, then Olivia Wilde’s upcoming directorial effort Don’t Worry Darling starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles has had the promo run of the year. Much that has been said about the film has, however, shifted the focus from fiction towards real life, from Wilde’s relationship with Styles to the recasting of his character, which was initially supposed to be played by controversial Transformers actor Shia LaBeouf.
wegotthiscovered.com

Old-school Marvel fans lament the loss of a film fixture the MCU ditched long ago

Oh, how far the Marvel Cinematic Universe has come. From the humble beginnings of Edward Norton’s short-lived run as Hulk, to Tatiana Maslany’s twerk-happy turn as She-Hulk, the MCU is closing in on 15 years of some of the most beloved entertainment in recent history, and it shows no signs of slowing down.
