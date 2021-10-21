ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Rings of Power’ theory suggests the Stranger is a version of one of the franchise’s most popular characters

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. One character has made an appearance in the Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power that has everyone on the internet trying to suss out their identity. The show has started building up the stories of several characters including the elves Galadriel, Elrond, and the newly introduced elf, Arondir, as well as the Harfoots which include the curious Nori and her friend Poppy. However, fans are most intrigued by the introduction of the enigmatic Stranger.
Old-school Marvel fans lament the loss of a film fixture the MCU ditched long ago

Oh, how far the Marvel Cinematic Universe has come. From the humble beginnings of Edward Norton’s short-lived run as Hulk, to Tatiana Maslany’s twerk-happy turn as She-Hulk, the MCU is closing in on 15 years of some of the most beloved entertainment in recent history, and it shows no signs of slowing down.
‘Spider-Man’ fans share the opinions that will get them sent to The Raft

While Spider-Man is the most recognized character in Marvel’s superhero lineup, people still have hot takes that could have their faces printed on the Daily Bugle. But regardless, fans were brave enough to share them anyways, which either got fans in support or divided. Over on r/Spiderman, Reddit user...
‘Rings of Power’ may have just answered an age-old ‘Lord of the Rings’ mystery

With The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power taking place several thousand years before the events of the main book series, and delving ever deeper into J.R.R. Tolkien’s lore at that, there are bound to be answers or at least hints to questions that have long plagued the minds of Middle-earth veterans. Some fans seem to be of the opinion that one of those answers has shown its face as early as the first two episodes.
‘House of the Dragon’ fans have found a huge CGI error in the latest episode

Coffee Cup Gate was but a minor hurdle in the storm of controversy that swept across the final season of Game of Thrones, but the gaffe nevertheless left a lasting impression on veterans and casual audiences alike. So much so, in fact, that everyone has their gaze fixed on House of the Dragon in case a bottle of Aquafina, a shredded Coke label, or any other modern-day prop pops up at any moment.
AI brings Rainn Wilson’s Wolverine to life and Marvel needs to cast him, now!

The internet has done it again with an AI model, this time taking Rainn Wilson and X-men’s Wolverine as their latest lucky victims, much to everyone’s delight. Twitter user and TV director, Micheal McWhorter, going by TizzyEnt on the platform, just couldn’t help himself and gave everyone exactly what they wanted — a Marvel and The Office hybrid — using an AI model to generate images from any prompt. Inspired by a picture circulating online of Wilson’s The Office character, Dwight, onto Hugh Jackman’s ripped Wolverine figure, the user on Twitter went on to create even more inciting AI-generated images of this fictitious character.
MCU fan uses math to prove that Phase Four is not a flop

MCU fans are divided ever since the Infinity Saga ended with Avengers: Endgame. And ever since Phase Four began, some fans complained that Marvel is going ‘woke’ or that the characters don’t resonate simply because the characters are women. But one MCU fan wanted to debunk everyone’s theories of the Multiverse Saga being a flop by using a powerful tool: math.
A single line saved these otherwise mediocre films from being forgotten

Earlier this year, audiences were treated to one of this summer’s earliest blockbusters in the form of The Lost City. With a cast consisting of Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum. Daniel Radcliffe, and Brad Pitt, plus a premise that was equal parts daunting and hilarious, it had all the tools to get by without needing to accomplish much in the creative department.
Netflix’s latest expensive flop has already crashed out of the global Top 10

Netflix‘s original movies aren’t always the most critically acclaimed films out there, but the streamer’s tactic of throwing a lot of money at the wall and coaxing big names on board often does the job of convincing users to click nonetheless. e.g. The Gray Man. However, the platform’s most recent pricey original has failed to both win over critics and find an audience, as it’s crashing hard in the global rankings.
Devil-may-care Marvel fans offer the spiciest takes yet

The fandom of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, like almost all fandoms, has never been strangers to infighting; for every fan that spits on a film that failed to meet their expectations, there’s another who will fight to the most brutal of deaths for it. But it’s time to put...
Two unimaginable horrors combine to top the Netflix charts

Netflix audiences love nothing more than a strong limited series and a new one has come out of absolutely nowhere to top the charts with the terrifying story of a mysterious cult survivor. Two truly despicable and horrifying concepts – the state of Ohio and Satan himself – meet in...
Neil Gaiman weighs in on ‘Rings of Power’ controversy and makes racist Tolkien fans look like the idiots they are

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is finally here and, in a development that is depressing in its inevitability, the Amazon Prime Video show has found itself review-bombed from — let’s call ’em what they are — sexist and racist so-called “fans” accusing the show of being too “woke.” Even Elon Musk has outed himself as part of this crowd, tweeting out his belief that the series would leave J.R.R. Tolkien “turning in his grave.”
Murky Mark Ruffalo thriller based on real-life tragedy swims up the streaming charts

A well-reviewed thriller starring Mark Ruffalo and based on real events is climbing the streaming charts this week. Dark Waters cracked the top ten on Netflix in more than 13 countries around the world, rising as high as number four in Mexico, Nicaragua, Uruguay, and Argentina. It also reached the top ten on Amazon Prime Video in Germany and the United Kingdom, according to FlixPatrol. It’s doing even better on iTunes around the globe, especially in New Zealand, Ireland, Brazil, and Australia.
Community Policy