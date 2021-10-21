The Blues are in on Eichel. BIG TIME.

The first period of Friday night’s game against the Boston Bruins certainly wasn’t the national debut that the Sabres organization would have liked to display. The ESPN telecast was dominated by talk of the sparse crowd populated with plenty of Bruins jerseys during the early going. There looked to be right around 7,000-8,000 fans which was the standard figure through the first three games in Western New York and many of the patrons were wearing brown and yellow rather than blue and gold. The poor fan showing was made all the more embarrassing by the nature of the game being prominently displayed on Hulu’s opening screen when opening the app. Prospective viewers didn’t even need to search for the game; it was available with a single click as the highlighted program of the night.

NHL ・ 3 DAYS AGO