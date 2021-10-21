CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

The Blues are in on Eichel. BIG TIME.

 5 days ago

Tonight, three teams have contacted me saying...

letsgobruins.net

A Big Clue Jack Eichel Being Traded To Bruins?

The Boston Bruins confirmed during the offseason that they're still in win now mode and they might have a blockbuster coming. We all know that Jack Eichel has played his final game in a Buffalo Sabres uniform as he's requested a trade and his captaincy was stripped away. There's been...
NHL
vegashockeynow.com

Time for Golden Knights to bail on trying to acquire Jack Eichel | VHN+

It’s time to put an end to the Jack Eichel to Vegas rumors once and for all. Yes, I know, I wrote last month why the Golden Knights should acquire the injured and unhappy Buffalo Sabres center. And it made sense then. It doesn’t now. The timing just isn’t right...
NHL
chatsports.com

Deep Blue Sea: How San Jose fits the bill for Eichel

While he’s sitting out the season and waiting on medical care, every NHL fanbase is hoping their team can find a way to land Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel. It hasn’t been worth thinking about much for San Jose Sharks fans, who assume general manager Doug Wilson would have a difficult time making room for Eichel’s $10 million contract through 2026. But with Evander Kane’s future with the team in question, suddenly the Sharks could have cap flexibility and shouldn’t have a problem waiting on Eichel’s months-long timeline to return.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Fantasy Hockey Mailbag: Is it time to trade Jack Eichel in keeper leagues?

Hockey’s back! And with that, so is my fantasy mailbag. If you’re unfamiliar, it’s pretty self-explanatory: Every Friday during the NHL regular season, sourced from questions via social media, I’ll offer tips, advice and opinions on how to improve your fantasy roster moving forward. While you’re at it, don’t forget...
NHL
Jack Eichel
Sports Illustrated

The Jack Eichel Saga Rolls On

Despite recent reports indicating a breakthrough in the Jack Eichel trade talks, it appears discussions have stalled again. The Buffalo Sabres are willing to consider a conditional aspect to a deal based on the 24-year-old center's health and performance but his salary remains a sticking point. Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reports...
NHL
Fear The Fin

Deep Blue Sea: Revisiting the Jack Eichel rumors

Well, some pretty decent-sized San Jose Sharks and NHL news was released yesterday, as the league announced that Evander Kane had been suspended for 21 games without pay for breaking the league’s COVID Protocol. Reports indicate that Kane submitted a fake COVID-19 vaccination card to the league and the Sharks,...
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Snapshots: Eichel, Andersson, Colliton

Though there’s still no real news on Jack Eichel and his continued standoff with the Buffalo Sabres, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet did give a bit of an update on the situation last night. Part of that update is that the Sabres do not want to retain salary on Eichel’s massive contract, which certainly isn’t unexpected but does make trade more difficult.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Kevin Allen: Anti-Vaxxers, Eichel surgery may open door to player rights

Tomorrow the Detroit Red Wings will play the Montreal Canadiens in Montreal and their leading goal scorer, the healthy Tyler Bertuzzi, will be sitting on his home watching them on television. He chose not to vaccinate against Covid-19. Because of that decision, his home country, Canada, won't allow him to...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Tough Sledding in Front of a Tough Crowd

The first period of Friday night’s game against the Boston Bruins certainly wasn’t the national debut that the Sabres organization would have liked to display. The ESPN telecast was dominated by talk of the sparse crowd populated with plenty of Bruins jerseys during the early going. There looked to be right around 7,000-8,000 fans which was the standard figure through the first three games in Western New York and many of the patrons were wearing brown and yellow rather than blue and gold. The poor fan showing was made all the more embarrassing by the nature of the game being prominently displayed on Hulu’s opening screen when opening the app. Prospective viewers didn’t even need to search for the game; it was available with a single click as the highlighted program of the night.
NHL
nhltraderumor.com

St. Louis Blues interested in an Eichel trade?

This past offseason we have heard about the usual teams of the New York Rangers, Minnesota Wild, Vegas Golden Knights, Calgary Flames and Anaheim Ducks having interest in a trade for Jack Eichel. Another team that appears to be in the mix for an Eichel trade is the St. Louis...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Life Without A Game Breaker

The Buffalo Sabres have made it through their first five games with a completely respectable 3-1-1 record that has them sitting second in the Atlantic Division behind only the unbeaten Florida Panthers. The Sabres have largely demonstrated that they are who were thought they were: a fast a team that plays hard, but also a team that doesn’t have any game breakers due to the absence of Jack Eichel.
NHL
NHL
Hockey
Sports
97.1 The Ticket

Pat Caputo: Red Wings more talented, simply better

The Red Wings will be improved this season. It is just a matter of how much. The biggest upgrade will come on the blueline. Nick Leddy is one of the NHL’s best puck movers, the ideal defensive pairing for high-end rookie Moritz Seider, Detroit’s rugged first-round draft pick in 2019.
NHL
markerzone.com

BLUE JACKETS GM SAYS DOUBTERS ARE IN FOR A BIG SURPRISE FROM PATRIK LAINE

While he's only 23 years old, Patrik Laine had the worst season of his hockey career by far in 2020-21. Following a trade from the Winnipeg Jets to the Columbus Blue Jackets, Laine couldn't seem to get anything going and scored just 10 goals in 45 games with the team. However, Blue Jackets management believes things will be very different this year.
NHL
bardown.com

This video of Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond is both hilarious and wholesome

Last year, the Detroit Red Wings didn’t have much to smile about. They only managed to win 19 games on the year, and their -44 goal differential was anything but inspiring. The one thing that the Wings and their fans were able to hold onto was the fact that their team has a lot of young talent. While there aren’t very high expectations with the new season getting underway this week, the youth movement is definitely in full swing.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Avalanche Should Pursue Eichel Trade

For the unaware, prominent NHL insider Elliotte Friedman dropped a bombshell in the latest edition of “32 Thoughts”, reporting that the Colorado Avalanche kicked the tires on a trade for Jack Eichel, the Buffalo Sabres’ disgruntled center. For an organization looking to overcome their playoff demons, such an acquisition signifies an enormous bet on the team’s ability to convert on their open Stanley Cup window. Although trading for Eichel significantly boosts Colorado’s championship aspirations, it’s not without its pitfalls. With even consideration to the benefits and drawbacks of a potential Eichel blockbuster, let’s dive into why the Avalanche should (and should not) pursue the American-born center.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Detroit rookie plays big minutes; Graves a steal and Philly loves Ellis

The NHL only added the Seattle Kraken, but it seems as if we've reached the point where there is almost too much hockey news to comprehend. Here are 25 random thoughts heading into Thursday's action:. Hearing Chicago Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman has been looking for some time to land...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Game 3 - Stopping the Red Hot Wings

The Calgary Flames face off against the up-and-coming Detroit Red Wings today at 5:30pm mountain time. The Red Wings are yet to lose in regulation with a 2-0-1 record including a 7-6 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. Let’s take a look at the lines. Gaudreau-Lindholm-Tkachuk. Coleman-Backlund-Pitlick. Mangiapane-Dube-Ritchie. Lucic-Monahan-Lewis.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Cats vs Avs

The Panthers sit atop of the Atlantic Division with a 3-0-0 record as they look to make it 4-0-0 tonight against the Colorado Avalanche - who sit in the middle of the Central Division pack with a 1-2-0 record. Florida played a great game on Tuesday when they defeated their...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Complete team effort, Laf-Chytil-Blais show chemistry, in 3-1 win over Nash

The Rangers won their third straight on the road, 3-1 over the Predators. Thursday, it was a complete team effort. I thought the second through fourth lines were the squad's best, even though the top line hit at least two posts and a crossbar. Igor Shesterkin was tested, but nowhere near at the level he was Monday in the victory over Toronto.
NHL

