The Blues are in on Eichel. BIG TIME.

For the unaware, prominent NHL insider Elliotte Friedman dropped a bombshell in the latest edition of “32 Thoughts”, reporting that the Colorado Avalanche kicked the tires on a trade for Jack Eichel, the Buffalo Sabres’ disgruntled center. For an organization looking to overcome their playoff demons, such an acquisition signifies an enormous bet on the team’s ability to convert on their open Stanley Cup window. Although trading for Eichel significantly boosts Colorado’s championship aspirations, it’s not without its pitfalls. With even consideration to the benefits and drawbacks of a potential Eichel blockbuster, let’s dive into why the Avalanche should (and should not) pursue the American-born center.
