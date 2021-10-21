More details released after NASCAR driver arrested on assault charges

Carson Ware (Rowan County Sheriff's Office)

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — NASCAR driver Carson Ware was arrested on assault charges Wednesday, records show.

Ware, 21, is in the custody of the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office and was charged with assault on a female and simple assault, as well as injury to personal property.

According to the sheriff’s office, around 2:30 a.m., deputies were dispatched to a home on Athens Drive in Salisbury to investigate a “possible physical disturbance in progress.”

Deputies said that as they walked up to the front door they could hear a loud banging coming from inside the house.

They looked inside the glass by the front door and saw broken glass and clothes scattered across the floor. After knocking on the door several times, deputies said Ware looked out the window.

Deputies asked him to step outside, and he complied, wearing only underwear and socks. Deputies said Ware had blood on his face as well as a swollen lip.

Investigators said Ware was staying at the home, owned by one of his co-workers, while he recovered from rehab. The homeowner and his wife told deputies that Ware had come back to the house earlier in the evening and was very intoxicated and belligerent.

The homeowner said he told Ware to go to bed several times, but that Ware became violent. Ware allegedly pushed his co-worker’s wife and then slapped her in the face before her husband came to her defense. The two retreated to their bedroom where they called 911.

Deputies said they saw clothes and broken glass leading down the hallway to the bedroom and that there were several broken paintings and wall art lying on the floor, and that the bedroom door was shattered, along with the door frame being busted.

Deputies also said they saw two flatscreen TVs that had been broken, with the screens shattered.

Ware competed in the Xfinity Series driving the #17 car for SS Green Light Racing.

Sheriff’s records show he was given a $1,000 bond.

In a statement, representatives for Rick Ware Racing said Ware was indefinitely suspended by SS Green Light Racing and NASCAR.

“My hope is that Carson will get that help that he needs during this difficult time,” the statement concluded.

Ware is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 19.

