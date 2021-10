Is tough. While it’s far from the first Metroid game to be challenging, it’s probably the first time it’s been this tough since the first two entries, and it’s certainly more consistently demanding than 2017’s Samus Returns on Nintendo 3DS. Naturally, some people are finding it to be off-putting for that reason, and I can’t blame them. It’s a sharp change from the norm that can be a bit of a shock, especially for the first brand new 2D entry in almost two decades. But while I do understand some of the frustration, I can’t help but feel like the difficulty is a perfect fit for Metroid Dread within the context of the game and the greater Metroid franchise.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO