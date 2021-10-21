CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deshaun Watson news: 3 takeaways from Eagles having recent trade discussions with Texans

By Glenn Erby
The Eagles have started preparations for a Week 7 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, but that hasn’t stopped the rumor mill surrounding Deshaun Watson from making its way to the NovaCare Complex.

On Wednesday, the Houston Chronicle reported that a deal for Watson could be coming this week.

The Texans asking prices has consistently included three first-round draft picks and assets, and Jeff Howe and Aaron Reiss of The Athletic are reporting that Philadelphia has been involved in recent discussions.

The Texans have had recent discussions with the Miami Dolphins, Carolina Panthers, and Philadelphia Eagles, according to sources. However, the seriousness of those discussions — ranging from a casual conversation to actual trade negotiations — hasn’t been disclosed.

Here are 3 takeaways from that report.

1. Howie Roseman does due diligence on every potential trade

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles are always interested in upgrading the quarterback position and Howie Roseman has been known to do his due diligence on every potential trade deal, including the polarizing Watson. It’s likely just discussions but speaks to the daily obsessions with the quarterback position in Philadelphia.

2. Watson's no trade clause

Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Lost in all the discussions at times are Watson’s no-trade clause and his ability to somewhat dictate where he’ll end up. The reports suggest that Watson prefers South Beach and as long as the Dolphins are content with giving up the necessary compensation, then you have to believe that Miami or another team remains the favorite.

Watson is currently facing 22 civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual misconduct and sexual assault and you’d have to believe that he’d be met with disdain in Philadelphia.

3. Jalen Hurts hot and cold

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Hurts has been the guy since Week 13 of the 2020 season and he’s shown an innate ability to lead while continuing to improve. Hurts has done nothing to suggest that he can’t be among the NFL’s top quarterbacks if Philadelphia builds around his skillset and three potential first-round picks is an excellent start. Moving on from Hurts or replacing him with Watson leaves the vault empty of assets to help either signal-caller in the near future.

#Eagles#Texans#Dolphins#Panthers
