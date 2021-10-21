Atlanta United 1-1 NYCFC: Rate and React

Atlanta United gave away two points Wednesday night to an NYCFC side that it had all but handled for most of the match. The post-match press conference was telling, in that even the normally mild-mannered Gonzalo Pineda was visibly frustrated with the result, as was every single Atlanta fan. Brad Guzan specifically had some choice words (would expect nothing less) about the “silly foul” that allowed the free kick and subsequent goal. While Pineda’s choice to shore up the formation to a 5-3-1-1 wasn’t necessarily a bad choice, it was the personnel brought in that directly led to not one, but two “silly fouls.” One just proved to be costly, and no one can blame NYCFC for burying the goal that was handed to them on a silver platter. It’ll be interesting to see how Amar Sejdic recovers from this flub, or how his minutes (if any) are handled onward.

MLS ・ 5 DAYS AGO