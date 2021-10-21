CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta United 1-1 NYCFC: Rate and React

By Joe Patrick
dirtysouthsoccer.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtlanta United was so close — literally minutes away — from capping a perfect return from the recent international break with back-to-back wins. But ultimately a late free kick goal from NYCFC stole two points back and...

Related
atlutd.com

Atlanta United 2 falls 1-0 at Sporting Kansas City II

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (Oct. 13, 2021) – Atlanta United 2 lost 1-0 to Sporting Kansas City II Wednesday night at Children’s Mercy Park. The loss eliminated ATL UTD 2 from playoff contention. Atlanta withstood pressure from Kansas City throughout the first half. In just his second start this season, academy...
MLS
USA Today

NYCFC's Thórarinsson scores in 90th for 1-1 tie with Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) — Gudmundur Thórarinsson scored on a free kick in the 90th minute, giving New York City FC a 1-1 tie with Atlanta United on Wednesday night. Thórarinsson's curled a left-footed shot up and over the wall past a diving Brad Guzan. It was the first goal for New...
MLS
nycfc.com

Match Recap | Red Bulls 1-0 NYCFC

New York City FC were on the road Sunday as they traveled to face Red Bulls in the third installment of the Hudson River Derby. The hosts took an early lead after Cristian Casseres converted from a freekick. Despite creating a number of solid openings, NYCFC were unable to restore parity to proceedings and that saw them suffer a defeat at Red Bull Arena.
MLS
dirtysouthsoccer.com

Atlanta United draws with NCYFC, remains in playoff contention

Atlanta United and NYCFC played to a 1-1 draw in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Wednesday, a rather sizable bump in the road for an Atlanta United team that is scrapping for desperately needed points in the Eastern Conference. A goal from Marcelino Moreno opened the scoring in the first half, but a 90th minute free kick effort from NYCFC’s Gudmundur Thórarinsson found its way into the top corner and took two points off Atlanta United in the dying minutes of the match.
MLS
Ezequiel Barco
Gonzalo Pineda
atlutd.com

Atlanta United Announces Broadcast Changes for Oct. 20 match vs. NYCFC

ATLANTA – Atlanta United today announced a pair of changes to its upcoming broadcasts on Wednesday, Oct. 20 vs. NYCFC (7:30 p.m., Bally Sports South, 92-9 The Game, La Mejor). Mike Conti (play-by-play) will make his Atlanta United television debut, filling in for Kevin Egan and will be joined by Maurice Edu (analyst) and Jillian Sakovits (sideline/host). Coverage from Mercedes-Benz Stadium is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m. with Atlanta United Live!
MLS
ESPN

NYCFC ends scoreless drought in draw vs. Atlanta

Substitute Gudmunder Thorarinsson scored on a free kick in the 90th minute to end a team-record 509-minute scoreless streak and visiting New York City FC rallied for a 1-1 draw with the Atlanta United on Wednesday night. Thorarinsson entered the game in the 61st minute and scored NYCFC's first goal...
MLS
dirtysouthsoccer.com

Three Things to Know About Atlanta United This Week

Atlanta United has officially made it through two matches of their final six after the international break. There was drama in Toronto, frustration back home, and a tough end to the season for the 2’s. The Eastern Conference standings are still very much a free-for-all, but the team has a week between their NYCFC match this past Wednesday and their next game against Miami on the 27th. Prayerfully, the team will get some help this weekend in other matches around the league, but the Five Stripes’ playoff spot is still firmly in their own hands.
MLS
dirtysouthsoccer.com

Brad Guzan: You Can’t Give Away A Silly Foul

Atlanta United gave away two points Wednesday night to an NYCFC side that it had all but handled for most of the match. The post-match press conference was telling, in that even the normally mild-mannered Gonzalo Pineda was visibly frustrated with the result, as was every single Atlanta fan. Brad Guzan specifically had some choice words (would expect nothing less) about the “silly foul” that allowed the free kick and subsequent goal. While Pineda’s choice to shore up the formation to a 5-3-1-1 wasn’t necessarily a bad choice, it was the personnel brought in that directly led to not one, but two “silly fouls.” One just proved to be costly, and no one can blame NYCFC for burying the goal that was handed to them on a silver platter. It’ll be interesting to see how Amar Sejdic recovers from this flub, or how his minutes (if any) are handled onward.
MLS
chatsports.com

D.C. United a disaster in 6-0 loss at NYCFC

In one of the biggest games of the season, D.C. United produced its worst night at the office in 2021, falling 6-0 to NYCFC. United were down 3-0 by the 11th minute, and never looked like mounting a comeback. Valentín Castellanos scored two of those early goals, and even using all five substitutions at halftime couldn’t spark a response from the Black-and-Red.
MLS
sportingkc.com

Recap: Ozzie Cisneros scores game-winner as Sporting Kansas City II earns 1-0 victory over Atlanta United 2 in home finale

An update on the status of this result can be found here. Sporting Kansas City II (5-17-8, 23 points) earned an entertaining 1-0 victory over Atlanta United 2 (7-13-10, 31 pts.) at Children’s Mercy Park on Wednesday night. In what was the team’s home finale in 2021, Sporting KC Academy product Ozzie Cisneros scored the only goal of the game midway through the second half to secure all three points for Paulo Nagamura’s side.
KANSAS CITY, KS
chatsports.com

Player Ratings: RSL 3-1 Colorado Rapids

David Ochoa - 7 — Ochoa made some spectacular saves throughout, and he somehow survived being dumped on his head. We’re all glad for that. A fine night for Ochoa from a shot-stopping perspective, but his passing success — just 42 percent — left a lot to be desired. Aaron...
COLORADO STATE
SB Nation

Reading 1-0 Barnsley: Player Ratings

A third clean sheet in four games for Southwood, who is now firmly first choice goalkeeper. He had a fairly comfortable afternoon, but still pulled off several strong saves when he needed to. Andy Yiadom: 6. Back in his natural right-back position, Yiadom relished getting forward and was the main...
SOCCER
vavel.com

Atlanta United 1-1 NYCFC: Thorarinsson goal spares Boys In Blue's blushes

NYCFC earned a vital point as they drew 1-1 with Atlanta United at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Marcelino Moreno put the Red and Black in front in the 17th minute and it looked to be enough until a second-half stoppage time goal by Gudmundur Thorarinsson rescued the Boys In Blue. The result...
MLS
chatsports.com

Game Thread: Philadelphia Union 1 vs Minnesota United 1, Halftime

45’ - Teams head into the locker room leveled after 45 minutes. 45’ - GAZDAG! The man levels the game AFTER a pass back from Monteiro to an open. Gazdag at the top of the box. It was a beauty of a shot and team play. 42’ - Bad defense...
MLS
lafc.com

MLS Recap | LAFC 1-1 Minnesota United 10/23/21

On a chilly evening in St. Paul, Minnesota United and LAFC played to a 1-1 stalemate at Allianz Field Saturday evening. The contest featured two sides in pole position to earn an Audi 2021 Playoff spot, but a draw did neither team any favors on the night. Three points would have momentarily put the Loons in 4th in the West, positioned to earn a home playoff game, but a single point on the night has them in 6th for the time being. On the contrary, LAFC will continue to look up at the top-seven in the West, sitting in ninth. Three points could have seen the guests rise up the ranks to as high as sixth.
MLS
SB Nation

Leeds 1-1 Wolves: Player Ratings

Rodrigo’s 94th-minute penalty earned Leeds United a deserved draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers in dramatic circumstances at Elland Road. The 30-year-old fired home with confidence after Joe Gelhardt did well to turn his man, charge into the area and win the spot kick. Fellow teenager Crycensio Summerville also impressed coming off...
PREMIER LEAGUE

