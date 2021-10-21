CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Barbara, CA

2 killed in fiery crash on HWY 101 on-ramp in Santa Barbara

By NewsChannel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 5 days ago
Two people were killed in a fiery crash on a Santa Barbara on-ramp Wednesday evening.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V1B5G_0cXiN51r00

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Two people were killed in a fiery crash on a Santa Barbara on-ramp Wednesday evening.

The crash happened on the southbound Highway 101 on-ramp on Garden Street.

The crash sent smoke into the air and snarled traffic on southbound Highway 101 and forced the closure of the on-ramp.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AiJyh_0cXiN51r00
A vehicle erupted in flames after a crash at the Garden Street on-ramp

The crash happened around 6:15 p.m.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a 1997 Mercedes S 500 was exiting Highway 101 at the Garden off-ramp at a high rate of speed. The car continued through the Garden intersection and headed toward the Highway 101 on-ramp when it struck a concrete wall. The vehicle rolled, landed on its wheels and erupted in flames, CHP said.

Both occupants were trapped in the vehicle as the vehicle became engulfed.

Both the driver, Oscar Moreno, 29, of Santa Barbara and his passenger, Jessica Honor, 34, of Santa Barbara were killed in the crash and fire.

CHP, fire engines and ambulances responded to the scene and the fire was put out.

The on-ramp was closed for several hours and drivers were being told to avoid the area until the scene was cleared.

The California Highway Patrol is urging anyone with information about the crash to contact its Santa Barbara office at 805-967-1234 .

Editors Note: an earlier version of this story incorrectly identified the 34-year old victim as a man. The story has been updated.

The post 2 killed in fiery crash on HWY 101 on-ramp in Santa Barbara appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Santa Barbara, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Santa Barbara, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Mercedes S 500#Chp#Newschannel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
News Channel 3-12

10,000 trees, including giant sequoias, are a hazard and must be removed in California, park officials say

By Amanda Jackson, CNN As fire crews work to contain the KNP Complex Fire that has destroyed many of California’s iconic sequoia trees, it has been determined that 10,000 trees are a hazard and need to be removed. The wildfire that was sparked by lightning has been burning since early September and is only 63% The post 10,000 trees, including giant sequoias, are a hazard and must be removed in California, park officials say appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
CALIFORNIA STATE
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
913K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy