2 killed in fiery crash on HWY 101 on-ramp in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Two people were killed in a fiery crash on a Santa Barbara on-ramp Wednesday evening.

The crash happened on the southbound Highway 101 on-ramp on Garden Street.

The crash sent smoke into the air and snarled traffic on southbound Highway 101 and forced the closure of the on-ramp.

The crash happened around 6:15 p.m.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a 1997 Mercedes S 500 was exiting Highway 101 at the Garden off-ramp at a high rate of speed. The car continued through the Garden intersection and headed toward the Highway 101 on-ramp when it struck a concrete wall. The vehicle rolled, landed on its wheels and erupted in flames, CHP said.

Both occupants were trapped in the vehicle as the vehicle became engulfed.

Both the driver, Oscar Moreno, 29, of Santa Barbara and his passenger, Jessica Honor, 34, of Santa Barbara were killed in the crash and fire.

CHP, fire engines and ambulances responded to the scene and the fire was put out.

The on-ramp was closed for several hours and drivers were being told to avoid the area until the scene was cleared.

The California Highway Patrol is urging anyone with information about the crash to contact its Santa Barbara office at 805-967-1234 .

Editors Note: an earlier version of this story incorrectly identified the 34-year old victim as a man. The story has been updated.

