"LUX" Is an Immersive Art Display on View at 180 the Strand London

hypebeast.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFeaturing the work of Es Devlin, Refik Anadol and more. “LUX” is a new multi-sensory group exhibition at London’s 180 The Strand. In conjunction with SUUM Project and Fact Magazine, a dozen leading media artists, including the likes of Es Devlin and Refik Anadol, showcase immservie...

hypebeast.com

Wallpaper*

London’s 180 The Strand is saturated in radical new media art

The cavernous spaces inside the brutalist building 180 The Strand, now known as 180 Studios, have been animated with monumental, loud and flashy (often literally) experimental works in recent years, from Ryoji Ikeda’s test pattern right back to the unforgettable debut group show, ‘The Infinite Mix’. Devoted to new media art, the latest show to inhabit the central London site is no less ambitious or absorbing – but its subtlety might take viewers by surprise.
VISUAL ART
Lantern

‘Points of View’ presents art with layers

The artwork in artist Kim Covell Maurer’s most recent exhibition, “Points of View,” has layers, and not just because it was created using multiple coatings of pigmented wax. The exhibition, which will be on display through Nov. 4, features many encaustic pieces — a wax-based method of painting — that...
VISUAL ART
decrypt.co

CryptoPunks Get Physical: How Art Galleries are Displaying NFTs

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have taken the art world by storm in the past year, with headline-grabbing multi-million dollar sales propelling NFT creators like Beeple into the ranks of the world's highest-paid artists. Venerable auction houses like Christie's and Sotheby's have seized on the opportunity, hosting sales of NFT collections like CryptoPunks and Bored Apes.
DESIGN
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Van Gogh Immersive surrounds viewers with art, music and Vincent

Vincent Van Gogh painted with vivid colors and swirling, thick brush strokes, capturing rolling hills, towering haystacks and farmers who labored in rural France in the late 1800s. You can experience the sensation of stepping inside those and other famous scenes when the “Original Immersive Van Gogh” opens Oct. 21...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Art Installations#Contemporary Art#Lux#Serpenti Metamorphosis#Lg#Strand#The British Museum
localmemphis.com

New "Black Artists in America" exhibition on display at Memphis art gallery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dixon Gallery & Gardens has launched its "Black Artists in America" exhibition, offering over 50 paintings, sculptures and works on paper. The art explores how African-American artists responded to political, social and economic climates of the United States from the 1930s into the 1950s. The current exhibit...
MEMPHIS, TN
anothermag.com

Miss Dior Celebrates “Art and Women” in Immersive New Exhibition

It’s easy to miss the Château de La Colle Noire. Hidden on the plains of Montauroux, off the winding roads of Provence, the former home of Christian Dior feels like a luxurious hillside secret. Its entrance is marked only by a deceptively narrow driveway, set back from the road by rows of towering foliage. It’s only once you cross the gate, and begin the walk through the Tuscan Cypress-lined entrance, that its majestic beauty starts to reveal itself.
DESIGN
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Autumn Color on display at the Art Center

“Bill Fritz and daughter Sandy” features the oils of Artist Member Bill Fritz and the acrylics by his daughter Sandy. In addition to this exhibit, there is a Theme Wall titled “Autumn Color.” Here in the Rocky Mountain region fall is a wonderful and colorful time of the year. Estes Park has festivals in the town park. The elk are in rut and filling the air with their bugling throughout town. It’s only a few months until the pristine white snows start to blanket the area. But for now we are treated to beautiful colors: reds, oranges, yellows and browns, as aspens herald the transition that is fall. Enjoy nature’s show and the show in our gallery.
ESTES PARK, CO
coolhunting.com

Immersive Highlights from the BFI London Film Festival “Expanded” Program

Prior to this year’s opening of BFI London Film Festival’s Expanded program, dedicated to XR and immersive works, we spoke with curator Ulrich Schrauth to prepare for our in-person attendance. Schrauth offered insight on what to expect and why, but now having walked through Expanded’s vibrant, transformative and graffiti-covered entrance, tucked into the Leake Street Tunnels, and having experienced the artistic works, it’s safe to say the only way to understand pioneering virtual and augmented reality is to participate oneself. This year, organized throughout an intuitive and easy-to-navigate venue, some projects employed consumer-facing equipment from Oculus, HTC and others, but that’s where similarities with gaming cease. Every one of Expanded’s entries challenged the conventions of storytelling—and, if we could, we’d include them all in this article.
MOVIES
Time Out Global

This super-rare Frida Kahlo painting is on display in London, but only for a few days

Frida Kahlo is one of the great icons of art history: immediately recognisable, hugely influential. And this weekend, her ultimate self-portrait – ‘ultimate’ in the sense that it’s the last fully realised self-portrait she produced before she died in 1954, but you know, it’s also very good – is going on display at Sotheby’s here in London. It’s then being shipped off to New York for their big November evening auction, where it’s estimated to sell for over $30 million.
VISUAL ART
blooloop.com

AREA15 expands immersive art experiences with Klimt offering

AREA15 has added to its immersive art experiences with the debut of Klimt: The Immersive Experience, available at The Portal, AREA15’s projection-mapped venue, until the end of November. Klimt: The Immersive Experience celebrates Austrian symbolist painter Gustav Klimt. Created by Exhibition Hub, the digital exhibit will showcase some of the...
VISUAL ART
Wicked Local

'Nourish' show on display at Belmont Gallery of Art

The Belmont Gallery of Art will hold a virtual reception for its new show, "Nourish" from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 29. The work of more than 60 artists will be on display. The show can be visited on the third floor of the Homer Building, 19 Moore St. The Belmont Gallery of Art is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays, 10 a.m. to noon Fridays and from 1 to 3 p.m. Sundays.
BELMONT, MA
city-countyobserver.com

Art Exhibit by Mark Pease on Display at UE

EVANSVILLE, IN (10/19/2021) The University of Evansville (UE) presents “You Can’t Call Clouds Clouds Because They’re Always Moving,” an exhibit by Mark Pease that will soon be on display at the Krannert Gallery. The exhibit will be available for public viewing from October 25 through December 11. The Krannert Gallery is located in the Krannert Hall of Art and Music on the UE campus.
EVANSVILLE, IN
SFStation.com

See Inside Nocturne X – An Immersive Art Experience at Gray Area

The “galactic ecosystem of planet Nocturne X” has opened up at the Gray Area space in the Mission. The 4,000 square foot theater has been transformed into an interactive forest environment filled with hundreds of glowing flowers and plants. The luminescent sculptures react to your touch, sound and movement. After a year and a half of social hibernation, this just may be the way to wake up your senses. Production Designer and Art Director, Dicapria Del Carpio, who worked on the environment design, felt the blend of art and technology was a wonder. “I didn’t know you could walk up to a mushroom and whisper secrets to it and it lights up and tells all its other mushroom friends and they light up,” she said, “I’ve been really amazed and had a sense of wonder and exploration and discovery through that.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
shondaland.com

Immersive Art Experiences Are All the Rage — What Does That Mean for the Future of Art?

From paintings and photographs to film and fashion, art is a fully sensory form of storytelling — and the best of it doesn’t just make us feel something; it says something. Like anything that’s been around for millennia, art continually changes, grows, and takes on new shapes and forms. In this series, Shondaland steps into today’s world of art and gets a taste for the trends, themes, and people who are making contemporary art what it is — now and for centuries to come.
VISUAL ART
hypebeast.com

HypeArt Announces First-Ever NFT With Pioneering Digital Artist Fvckrender

Reinterpreting our coveted ‘HYPEBEAST Magazine’ print cover. FVCKRENDER has teamed up with HypeArt to release the media mainstay’s first-ever collaborative NFT that takes inspiration from HYPEBEAST’s iconic print magazine covers. Entitled FVCK_HYPEBEAST//, the artist created an entirely-new CG art featuring crystallized florals with ‘HYPEBEAST’ text imposed on the digital cover. This joint work signals the start of ongoing partnerships between the publication and leading artists in the global contemporary art sector.
DESIGN
hypebeast.com

Better™ Gift Shop Latest Art-Infused CDG Capsule Features the Works of Tim Comix

Better™ Gift Shop is back with CDG for another art-infused capsule — this time featuring the works of Tim Comix. Martí Guerrero, aka Tim Comix, formed his character as young as six years old in Mexico City where the “Tim” in the name is derived from the Spanish word for “Shy” (Tímido). Through his Tim Comix character, stories telling of fears, love, longing, hopes, and dreams are all told across comics, illustrations, paintings, and sculptures.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
ARTnews

$546 M. Roman Villa with Caravaggio Heads to Auction, Prison for Fake Goya Sellers, and More: Morning Links for October 26, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines THE GREAT BEAUTY. What is better than a 16th-century villa in central Rome? A 16th-century villa in central Rome that features the only known ceiling mural by Caravaggio. That treasure is set to come to auction in January with an opening bid of €471 million (about $546.3 million), the Guardian reports. The structure was built by an Italian cardinal as a hunting lodge, and is reportedly being sold as a result of an inheritance dispute following the 2018 death of its previous owner, Prince Nicolò Boncompagni Ludovisi. The painter adorned the Villa Aurora with three Roman gods around 1597, using himself as...
ENTERTAINMENT
hypebeast.com

LOEWE Foundation to Support Studio Ghibli's Museum to Promote Creativity and Spread Joy

Providing financial support so that GHIBLI MUSEUM can deliver exhibitions and cultural activities. “Craft is at the heart of LOEWE and Studio Ghibli,” so the two have come together to honor the art of animation and celebrate the legacy of work from Studio Ghibli with LOEWE Foundation offering financial support to maintain the cultural activities at the GHIBLI MUSEUM in Mitaka, Japan.
MUSEUMS
hypebeast.com

Daniel Arsham Partnered With Kohler to Debut a Functional Art Collaboration

Following a fruitful partnership with Tiffany’s & Co., Daniel Arsham has recently linked up with Kohler to debut a limited-edition sink shaped up using the manufacturing company’s latest 3-D clay printing technology and injecting the contemporary artist’s signature aesthetic. Entitled the Rock.01, the asymmetric vitreous china basin – formed by...
DESIGN

