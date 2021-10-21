"LUX" Is an Immersive Art Display on View at 180 the Strand London

Prior to this year’s opening of BFI London Film Festival’s Expanded program, dedicated to XR and immersive works, we spoke with curator Ulrich Schrauth to prepare for our in-person attendance. Schrauth offered insight on what to expect and why, but now having walked through Expanded’s vibrant, transformative and graffiti-covered entrance, tucked into the Leake Street Tunnels, and having experienced the artistic works, it’s safe to say the only way to understand pioneering virtual and augmented reality is to participate oneself. This year, organized throughout an intuitive and easy-to-navigate venue, some projects employed consumer-facing equipment from Oculus, HTC and others, but that’s where similarities with gaming cease. Every one of Expanded’s entries challenged the conventions of storytelling—and, if we could, we’d include them all in this article.
