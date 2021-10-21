H.S. volleyball roundup: Ledyard sweeps New London

New London — Grace Haydash had nine kills, seven digs and three aces and Layla Lasisomphone had 13 assists for the Ledyard High School volleyball team in a 25-17, 25-13, 25-10 win Wednesday over New London.

Lavinia Hutchins had eight kills for Ledyard (13-4) and Aaliyah Amidon had five aces.

Nalyce Dudley had seven digs, three kills and two blocks, Yarielis Ortiz had 20 digs, Stacey Rivera had 17 digs and Wennonah Amar had 13 digs for New London (11-4).

In other matches:

• Callie Nanos had 11 kills, 11 digs and four aces as Lyman Memorial downed Montville 25-9, 25-6, 25-20. Kassidy LaTour had 21 assists and four aces, Fallon Bailey had 11 kills and eight digs and Arianna Garcia had 12 digs for Lyman (10-2). Also, Carlee DeRoehn had four kills and three aces. Maya Hillman had four kills and three blocks for Montville (7-10) and Christyna Winstead added three kills.

Hillman had 10 kills, three blocks, two digs and an ace as Montville downed Killingly 25-9, 25-11, 25-11 in Tuesday's ECC Division III match. Winstead had seven aces and three kills for Montville and Abby Luyten added three assists and three kills.

• Kate Lange had 16 kills, 12 aces, eight digs and four blocks as Waterford edged Bacon Academy 25-11, 25-12, 21-25, 13-25, 15-10. Izzi Fraser had 21 assists for Waterford (7-8) and Marina Colonis added nine kills. Kiera Stewart had 24 assists, Grace Galarneau had 12 digs and Jennfier Whipple had six kills and four aces for the Bobcats (10-5).

• Simone Cappon had 11 kills and five blocks as East Lyme swept Guilford 25-18, 25-6, 25-5. Skylar Bell had 10 digs and five aces, Ella Freed had 11 kills and Savanah Soleau had six kills for East Lyme (13-2).

• Rita Sefransky had 23 assists as Fitch swept Killingly 25-7, 25-10, 25-10. Katie Tuohy and Annalyn Cahill combined for 16 kills and Madi Aldinger added eight aces for Fitch (12-3).

• Kuranda Ruggiero had 27 assists, eight kills, five digs and three blocks as Griswold swept Plainfield 25-18, 25-18, 25-20. Sonja Matheson had 12 kills, eight digs and four aces, Hailey Eliasson had 16 digs and Makayla Neilson had seven kills and a block for Griswold (10-5).

• Haddam-Killingworth beat Old Lyme 25-22, 25-17, 25-14 in a Shoreline Conference match. Melanie Warren had 11 digs, Abby Speckhals had six assists and Jamie Bucior had four aces for Old Lyme (9-8, 8-8).

• Goodwin Tech topped Norwich Tech 25-18, 25-14, 12-25, 25-19 in a Connecticut Technical Conference match. Kaylee Gray had 17 digs and nine kills for Norwich Tech (10-6, 8-2) and Autumn Lovett had 14 assists, 1.5 blocks, a dig and a kill.

• Prince Tech beat Grasso Tech 25-13, 25-12, 25-9 in a CTC match on Tuesday. Sherly Caba had five kills and five digs for Grasso (2-11) and Grace Pitko had nine digs.