Atlanta Hawks star point guard Trae Young doesn’t think his team gets the respect they deserve after reaching the Eastern Conference Finals last season. Young sees a lot of other teams getting the hype after offseason acquisitions and wonders where all the love for Atlanta is. The Hawks star also said he heard somebody say the Milwaukee Bucks’ victory over the Brooklyn Nets’ to start the season was a rematch of the Eastern Conference Finals, when it actually was the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO