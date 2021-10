October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Domestic violence is not some abstract problem that impacts people we do not know. It is a local problem that affects all communities and requires our attention. Cortney Grace Henry was just 29 years old when her ex-boyfriend, Atravius Weeks, shot and killed her outside a Lakeville daycare in June 2021, leaving behind three children. According to Violence Free Minnesota, at least 23 Minnesotans have senselessly lost their lives to domestic violence so far this year.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO