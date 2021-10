Carolyn Schwindt Storm was born August 30, 1927 to Ercil and Andrew Schwindt in Olpe, Kansas. and went home to her Heavenly Father on October 9, 2021. The Schwindt family moved to Salt Lake City when Carolyn was a teenager and she attended South High School. After graduation she moved to the Bay area to live with a friend and work in the city. While at a campout for young single people in Yosemite Park she met the love of her life, Earl Sherman Storm.

