Adam Pearce Files Trademark For His Nickname

Former WWE star Mojo Rawley (Dean Muhtadi) filed to trademark “Stay Hyped!”. Fans will remember the phrase as it was often used for most of his time with the company. IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats; Shirts; Socks; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirtsIC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional athlete, professional wrestler, and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional athlete, professional wrestler, and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, providing podcasts in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment; Entertainment services, namely, providing video podcasts in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional athlete, professional wrestler, and sports entertainer; On-line video journals, namely, vlogs featuring nondownloadable videos in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network. FIRST USE: 20160000. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20160000.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO