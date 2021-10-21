CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adam Pearce Files Trademark For His Nickname

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdam Pearce has filed a trademark for his nickname, according to a new report. according to Fightful, the WWE authority figure filed to trademark “Scrap Iron” on October...

