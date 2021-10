10.18.2021 | 11:02 PM | SAN BERNARDINO – Authorities responded to a traffic collision with fire. Upon arrival, first responders located a vehicle that had crashed into a telephone pole and was fully involved. Authorities have confirmed the crash to be the result of a car to car shooting, and the victim was fortunately not struck by gunfire. The telephone pole was found to be broken and knocked over and also on fire. The victim quickly escaped the inferno and was treated by paramedics at the scene for unknown injuries. The suspect was last seen driving a black sedan. The incident remains under investigation. No further details are known at this time For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

