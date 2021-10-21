Disgraced Manhattan Doctor Accused Of Sexually Abusing Patients Facing New Federal Charges

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There were new federal charges Wednesday for a disgraced Manhattan doctor.

Former pain management doctor Ricardo Cruciani is charged with five counts relating to the alleged sexual abuse of his patients for over 15 years in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Federal prosecutors say Cruciani prescribed his patients with addictive pain pills so they’d become dependent on him.

He pleaded guilty in 2017 to assaulting seven patients but had only received a sentence of probation. Now, the 63-year-old is facing up to 20 years in prison.