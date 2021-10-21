2 Brooklyn Lawyers Plead Guilty In Molotov Cocktail Attack During 2020 Protests
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two Brooklyn lawyers pleaded guilty to charges in a Molotov cocktail attack during Black Lives Matter protests last year.
Prosecutors say Urooj Rahman threw a gasoline-filled bottle into an empty police van and then took off in a minivan driven by Colinford Mattis.
The fiery attack happened during protests in May 2020.
The pair could face up to 10 years in prison when they’re sentenced on Feb. 8.
