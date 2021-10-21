CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Gov. Kathy Hochul Announces Green Energy Initiative In Upstate New York

By CBSNewYork Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OlnJL_0cXiKqoM00

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) Gov. Kathy Hochul has announced a huge green energy initiative in upstate New York that she says will create dozens of new jobs.

Video shows the groundbreaking of a new electricity substation and hydrogen fuel production facility. The $290 million project is being built in Genesee County.

“The question is why not power them with the clean energy of green hydrogen? That’s the ecosystem we’re talking about here, how there’s a direction connection between what’s happening here, these investments in Rochester and here today are leading to this clean energy revolution, and it has a direct effect on what’s happening literally in our homes,” Hochul said.

The governor says this will be North America’s largest green hydrogen production facility.

Comments / 19

Kenneth Gianetti
5d ago

I'm going to love to hear the spin when the price of electricity'natural gas,and heating oil go through the roof due to the forced adoption of this not ready for prime time technology. We are already starting to see it. But they blame it on Covid. That's why the Democrats are milking this virus for all it's worth.

Reply(2)
28
navymom05
5d ago

Vote NO on the back of the voting ballot! She wants to add to the constitution the right for clean air.. if approved, say bye to your lawnmower, leaf blowers, snow blowers! Snowmobile, anything that uses gas

Reply(1)
11
William Vannatten
5d ago

I do solar and there's more problems with it then you think . panels break lots of silicone on back of panels that pollutes the air to make. never trust it for power. and as far as lithium batteries look up lithium mining. look at the destruction it does to the earth .THE green deal IS THE DESTRUCTION OF EARTH

Reply
10
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS New York

New York City Workers, Supporters March Across Brooklyn Bridge To Protest Approaching Vaccine Mandate

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City is days away from a major COVID vaccine mandate taking effect, which could mean thousands of people will be suspended without pay. The new rules begin Friday and impact all city workers. But as CBS2’s John Dias reported Monday, plenty of people are pushing back. Thousands marched across the Brooklyn Bridge to protest the mandate. Most people declined to go on camera, since they are still employed by the city, but many of those who did speak said they are not anti-vaccine, but anti-mandate. They said they just want a choice. (CBS2) “This is not ‘following the science;’...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

‘Best Places To Retire’: New York City Ranks #32 On New List

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — According to a new ranking from U.S. News & World Report, New York City is among the 150 best places to retire in America. The rankings considered happiness of residents, affordability, tax rates and quality of health care. The city ranked #32, with a low score in affordability (3.6 out of 10) but a perfect 10 out of 10 in health care. “For centuries, New York City has been a leader in trade and culture, redefining everything from fashion trends to what a proper bagel with schmear should taste like,” U.S. News wrote. Syracuse came in at #49 with high...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

With Less Than A Week Before NYC’s Deadline, Municipal Workers Rally Against Vaccine Mandate On Staten Island

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Most New York City workers have a little less than an week to get at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. But many continue to push back and refuse to do so, CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon reported. A few hundred fed-up municipal workers protested against the city’s vaccine mandate on Staten Island on Sunday. With them, were their union reps and some elected officials. “We’ve been here every day of the pandemic and we will still be here on Nov. 1. It’ll be the mayor that separates you from New York City residents and what happens to them will...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Mayor Bill de Blasio Gets ‘Mix And Match’ COVID Vaccine Booster Shot

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Mayor Bill de Blasio got his COVID vaccine booster shot Monday morning. The mayor received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine back in March. Monday, Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi administered a Moderna booster shot to the mayor. De Blasio said there have been almost 227,000 booster shots given in New York City so far. “Here’s my message to all New Yorkers. Get that booster. It’s good for you, it keeps you safe, it keeps your family safe. It’s ready, it’s here, it’s now,” de Blasio said. COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC Track NYC vaccinations...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Rochester, NY
New York City, NY
Government
CBS New York

President Biden On Beginning Of Portal North Bridge Construction In New Jersey: ‘Let’s Get To Work!’

KEARNY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — President Joe Biden was in New Jersey on Monday rallying support for his “Build Back Better” plan. He attended the groundbreaking of the new Portal North Bridge, part of the Gateway Project that has faced years of delays. “Today, we are moving forward on a new bridge that will be higher over the water, so it won’t need to open and close, allow us to increase speed, safety, efficiency, and capacity. This is going to make life a lot better for New Jersey’s commuters,” Biden said. READ MORE: President Joe Biden Visits New Jersey To Push Infrastructure Plan, Including...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Campaign 2021: Early Voting Begins In New Jersey And New York City

HOBOKEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Early voting is now underway in New Jersey and New York City. It’s the first time the Garden State is holding early, in-person voting, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported. Ten days before Election Day, voters across New Jersey are eager to have their voices heard. “Just dropped it at the ballot box. Easy peasy,” said Carol Filingeri, of Fort Lee. “Boom. Done,” said Susan Bast. “I’ll be doing some traveling, so rather than doing the mail-in ballot, I figured this was actually a good idea,” one man told CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon. “It was pretty easy for me to follow. I don’t know about...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Tri-State Area Residents Behind On Utility Bills Encouraged To Apply For State Assistance As Moratorium Nears End

EAST ORANGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The moratorium and grace period for unpaid utility bills that was put in place because of the pandemic is nearing an end, so those behind on utility bills in our area are encouraged to apply for state assistance programs. East Orange resident Sharronda Allen says it’s been tough keeping up with all of her bills. “It would help my household immensely,” she told CBS2’s Meg Baker. She is not alone. East Orange has more than $11 million worth of arrearages owed to PSE&G. “I’m an educator, so I need my internet. I need my electricity. I need my food...
EAST ORANGE, NJ
CBS New York

Snapshot NY: Tourists Returning To New York As City Bounces Back From Pandemic

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City is bouncing back, but a large part of that recovery comes from tourists. One family gave CBS2’s Steve Overmyer a chance to see New York through their eyes for this week’s Snapshot New York. The Sandlins are from the small midwestern town of Andrews, Indiana — Overmyer’s hometown, which makes sense because Heather Sandlin is his little sister. It wasn’t her first time in New York, but it was for her kids. “I don’t even know. I’m in awe,” 18-year-old Kendra Sandlin said. Times Square still has the power to electrify. “It’s so bright,” Kendra said. Tourists are coming back...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
CBS New York

Republican Mayoral Candidate Curtis Sliwa Campaigns In Washington Heights, On Upper East Side

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Republican mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa rode through Washington Heights on a “Latinos for Sliwa” float Saturday afternoon. Earlier, he campaigned on the Upper East Side and stopped at a polling site on the Upper West Side. His wife, Nancy, who is running as a Republican for City Council in that district, held their latest rescue cat, Gizmo, as they encouraged people to get out to vote. Sliwa said he feels good about the race and will do whatever he can to support New York City. “Win, lose or draw, I’m going to tell Eric, ‘I’ll support you 100% because we need to save our city if you beat me. Will you say the same thing if I happen to be lucky enough to win?'” he said. Sliwa says he will wait to cast his ballot until Election Day.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Candidate Conversations: Jack Ciattarelli

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — CBSN New York is holding in-depth conversations with the 2021 New Jersey gubernatorial candidates. CBS2’s Kristine Johnson spoke to Republican candidate Jack Ciattarelli. WATCH CBS2’S CONVERSATION WITH GOV. PHIL MURPHY The conversation began with the topic of women’s rights and abortion rights. One campaign ad makes Ciattarelli out to be completely against a woman’s right to choose. “It’s not just misleading, Kristine, it’s a lie. And all those commercials you see, they’re all from Murphy, they haven’t been from me,” Ciattarelli said. “I’ve been very clear about this, including the two debates. I’ve never advocated for overturning Roe v. Wade. I...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Mayor De Blasio, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Announce NYC Climate Commitment

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joined Mayor Bill de Blasio at City Hall for a big announcement Thursday. The mayor revealed New York has become the first United States city to commit to net zero greenhouse gas emissions in city pension fund investments by 2040. De Blasio says the city will invest $50 billion in climate solutions by 2035, including renewable energy. “Having that shift, divesting from fossil fuels and then investing to renewable energy and climate infrastructure is exactly what we need to be doing in this moment in order to tackle the climate crisis,” Ocasio-Cortez said. The mayor says three of the city’s pension funds have adopted the commitment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Manhattan, Brooklyn Residents Sue City To Stop Permanent Outdoor Dining

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A group of New York City residents is suing the city to stop the Open Restaurants program from becoming permanent. Many restaurant owners say the outdoor dining structures are still essential to staying in business, but a new lawsuit claims the city is not considering the long-term effects on neighborhoods and the environment. The outdoor dining structure at “Good Enough tho Eat” has nearly doubled the Upper West Side restaurant. “It really is a lifesaver,” restaurant owner Jeremy Wladis told CBS2’s Ali Bauman. The owner says even though the pandemic’s indoor dining capacity restrictions are gone, restaurants like his still...
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Energy#Upstate New York#Hydrogen Fuel
CBS New York

Candidate Conversations: Phil Murphy

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — CBSN New York is holding in-depth conversations with the 2021 New Jersey gubernatorial candidates. CBS2’s Kristine Johnson spoke to Democratic candidate and incumbent Gov. Phil Murphy. WATCH CBS2’S CONVERSATION WITH JACK CIATTARELLI The conversation started out with the topic of abortion rights, which Murphy has said will be number one on his agenda should he be re-elected as governor. Currently, there is a bill that would expand eligibility for late-term abortions, guarantee women’s rights to require insurance to pay for the procedure and overall allow women to have the right to have an abortion. “A woman’s reproductive freedom in New Jersey...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Street Teams Canvas Neighborhoods To Bring Medical Care To Vulnerable New Yorkers

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — People experiencing homelessness don’t always get the help they need or seek out medical care. So, the city is bringing it to them. CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis recently got a closer look at the initiative helping tens of thousands of New Yorkers. With backpacks full of medical gear, a team of health care workers hit the streets of Harlem to help vulnerable New Yorkers. Palak Patel, who is a certified nursing assistant and a social worker with NYC Health + Hospitals, checked on a man outside the 125th Street station. Patel and the team offer vital services to people in need....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Judge Temporarily Stops New York City’s Plan To Change Retiree Health Benefits

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A judge has put a temporary stop to New York City’s plan to change the health insurance for 250,000 retirees. Under the plan, retired workers would be switched to the Medicare Advantage Plus, or opt out by Oct. 31 to keep their current insurance but it would cost $200 more a month. READ MORE: Irate Retirees Inundate CBS2 With Emails After New York City Changes Health Benefits For 250,000 Workers The judge called the rollout of the new plan “irrational.” The city will now have to present a new plan.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
64K+
Followers
17K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy