Gov. Kathy Hochul Announces Green Energy Initiative In Upstate New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Kathy Hochul has announced a huge green energy initiative in upstate New York that she says will create dozens of new jobs.

Video shows the groundbreaking of a new electricity substation and hydrogen fuel production facility. The $290 million project is being built in Genesee County.

“The question is why not power them with the clean energy of green hydrogen? That’s the ecosystem we’re talking about here, how there’s a direction connection between what’s happening here, these investments in Rochester and here today are leading to this clean energy revolution, and it has a direct effect on what’s happening literally in our homes,” Hochul said.

The governor says this will be North America’s largest green hydrogen production facility.