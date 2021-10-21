CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFL agrees to end race-based brain testing in $1 billion settlement

By Associated Press
KTLA
KTLA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cAr4x_0cXiKpvd00

The NFL and lawyers for thousands of retired NFL players have reached an agreement to end race-based adjustments in dementia testing in the $1 billion settlement of concussion claims, according to a proposed deal filed Wednesday in federal court.

The revised testing plan follows public outrage over the use of “race-norming,” a practice that came to light only after two former NFL players filed a civil rights lawsuit over it last year. The adjustments, critics say, may have prevented hundreds of Black players suffering from dementia to win awards that average $500,000 or more.

The Black retirees will now have the chance to have their tests rescored or, in some cases, seek a new round of cognitive testing, according to the settlement, details of which were first reported in The New York Times on Wednesday.

“We look forward to the court’s prompt approval of the agreement, which provides for a race-neutral evaluation process that will ensure diagnostic accuracy and fairness in the concussion settlement,” NFL lawyer Brad Karp said in a statement.

The proposal, which must still be approved by a judge, follows months of closed-door negotiations between the NFL, class counsel for the retired players, and lawyers for the Black players who filed suit, Najeh Davenport and Kevin Henry.

The vast majority of the league’s players — 70% of active players and more than 60% of living retirees — are Black. So the changes are expected to be significant, and potentially costly for the NFL.

“No race norms or race demographic estimates — whether Black or white — shall be used in the settlement program going forward,” the proposal said.

To date, the concussion fund has paid out $821 million for five types of brain injuries, including early and advanced dementia, Parkinson’s disease and Lou Gehrig’s disease, also known as ALS.

Lawyers for the Black players suspect that white men were qualifying for awards at two or three times the rate of Blacks since the payouts began in 2017. It’s unclear whether a racial breakdown of payouts will ever be done or made public.

Black NFL retiree Ken Jenkins and others have asked the Civil Rights Division of the Justice Department to investigate.

The binary scoring system used in dementia testing — one for Black people, one for everyone else — was developed by neurologists in the 1990s as a crude way to factor in a patient’s socioeconomic background. Experts say it was never meant to be used to determine payouts in a court settlement.

However, it was adopted by both sides in the court-approved, $765 million settlement in 2013 that resolved lawsuits accusing the NFL of hiding what it knew about the risk of repeated concussions. The fund was later uncapped amid concerns the money would run out.

This year, amid the national reckoning on race in America, both sides agreed to work to halt the use of race-norming, which assumes Black players start with lower cognitive function. That makes it harder to show they suffer from a mental deficit linked to their playing days.

The NFL would admit no wrongdoing under terms of the agreement. The league said it hoped the new testing formula, developed with input from a panel of experts, would be widely adopted in medicine.

To date, about 2,000 men have applied for dementia awards, but only 30% have been approved. In some cases, the NFL appealed payouts awarded to Black men if doctors did not apply the racial adjustment. The new plan would forbid any challenges based on race.

The awards average $715,000 for those with advanced dementia and $523,000 for those with early dementia. The settlement is intended to run for 65 years, to cover anyone retired at the time it was first approved.

“The NFL should be really enraged about the race norming. …. That should be unacceptable to them and all of their sponsors,” Roxanne “Roxy” Gordon of San Diego, the wife of an impaired former player, said earlier this week.

Amon Gordon, a Stanford University graduate, finds himself at 40 unable to work. He has twice qualified for an advanced dementia award only to have the decision overturned for reasons that aren’t yet clear to them. His case remains on review before the federal appeals court in Philadelphia.

Nearly 20,000 NFL retirees have registered for the settlement program, which offers monitoring, testing and, for some, compensation.

“If the new process eliminates race-norming and more people qualify, that’s great,” said Jenkins, who does not have an impairment but advocates for those who do.

“(But) we’re not going to get everything we wanted,” Jenkins, an insurance executive, said Tuesday. “We want full transparency of all the demographic information from the NFL — who’s applied, who’s been paid.”

Senior U.S. District Judge Anita B. Brody, who has overseen the settlement for a decade, dismissed the suit filed by Davenport and Henry this year on procedural grounds. But she later ordered the lawyers who negotiated the 2013 settlement — New York plaintiffs lawyer Christopher Seeger for the players and Karp for the NFL — to work with a mediator to address it.

In the meantime, the Gordons and other NFL families wait.

“His life is ruined,” Roxy Gordon said of her husband, who spent nearly a decade in the league as a defensive tackle or defensive end. “He’s a 40-year-old educated male who can’t even use his skills. It’s been horrible.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lou Gehrig
Person
Ken Jenkins
The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Are Reportedly Cutting Veteran Player

Hours before tonight’s Monday Night Football contest against the New Orleans Saints, the Seattle Seahawks are making a roster move. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Seattle is releasing veteran offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi. Ogbuehi, a former first-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2015, was in his second year with the Seahawks.
NFL
The Spun

Mike Greenberg Says 1 NFL Team Is A ‘Freaking Mess’

After watching his beloved New York Jets get shellacked earlier today, ESPN’s Mike Greenberg is in no mood to pull his punches, and he’s got one struggling team in his crosshairs today. It’s not the Jets. Taking to Twitter, Greenberg called the Chicago Bears “a freakin mess” during their game...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Deshaun Watson News

With the Nov. 2 trade deadline approaching very soon, Deshaun Watson rumors are starting to heat up. For the past two weeks, the Miami Dolphins have been linked to Watson. According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, the Dolphins aren’t the only team interested in the Pro Bowl quarterback. “There are...
NFL
Washington Examiner

Another false start for the woke NFL

Saturday Night Live recently lampooned the NFL scandal featuring Raiders coach Jon Gruden’s emails. In a rather unfunny skit typical of the show these days, SNL hit all the politically correct notes but missed an opportunity to tackle (pun intended) the elephant in the room: the double standard by which the woke elite select victims to sacrifice on the altar of cancel culture.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Black People#Concussions#American Football#The Black#The New York Times
The Spun

Longtime Reporter No Longer With The NFL Network

Michael Silver, a longtime NFL sportswriter and television analyst, is no longer with the NFL Network. Silver announced his career change on Tuesday afternoon. He’s transitioned from the NFL Network to Bally Sports. “A career update, for those of you who’ve asked (and for those who haven’t): I’m no longer...
NFL
Washington Post

NFL, former players agree to remove ‘race-norming’ from concussion settlement evaluations

The NFL and attorneys representing more than 20,000 former players reached a tentative agreement on how to remove “race-norming” — a controversial practice in neuropsychology that assumes Black people perform worse on many tests of cognition — from the evaluation of claims for payments for dementia and other brain diseases from the league’s class-action concussion settlement, according to court documents made public Wednesday.
NFL
bloomberglaw.com

NFL Reaches Settlement Over Race Norming, Concussion Benefits

Agreement ‘provides for a race-neutral evaluation process’. The NFL, class counsel for former players, and intervening retired Black players proposed a settlement of claims by retired Black players that they were harmed by the use of racial norms in assessing qualification for concussion benefits, in a federal court filing. The...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
San Francisco Chronicle

Plan to scrap race as factor in NFL concussion settlement

PHILADELPHIA — The NFL and lawyers for thousands of retired NFL players have reached an agreement to end race-based adjustments in dementia testing in the $1 billion settlement of concussion claims, according to a proposed deal filed Wednesday in federal court. The revised testing plan follows public outrage over the...
NFL
kfgo.com

NFL-League, players reach agreement to drop ‘race-norming’ in settlement program

(Reuters) – The National Football League (NFL) and former players have agreed to eliminate race-based methods of weighing claims in the league’s $1 billion settlement program over brain injuries under a proposal filed in federal court. Former players Kevin Henry and Najeh Davenport alleged in a proposed class-action filed in...
NFL
The Spun

Ed Reed Reveals His Honest Message For Lamar Jackson

Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson is arguably the most electric and dynamic player the NFL has to offer right now. With respect to Michael Vick, he’s the best rushing quarterback the NFL has ever seen. One of his biggest criticisms, though, is that he takes too many hits each and every week.
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Nate Burleson Hits Jon Gruden With A Harsh Reality

Jon Gruden had to step down from his post as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders after numerous e-mails leaked in which the coach used homophobic, sexist, and racist language. Now, Gruden is claiming that the truth will come out, although he remains a social pariah in league circles. Many are worried that more e-mails will be revealed that paint other prominent figures in a bad light, however, that still remains to be seen.
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Dak Prescott Receives Critical Status Update Following Calf Injury

Just last weekend, Dak Prescott faced an injury scare after beating the New England Patriots in overtime. The Cowboys quarterback was favoring his calf, and he needed help to get back into the locker room. The following day, Prescott was diagnosed with a calf strain, and luckily for him, the Cowboys were heading into their bye week. This means that Prescott can rest this weekend, which will help him prepare for a potential comeback next weekend against the Vikings.
NFL
letsbeardown.com

Nagy's Worrisome Message To The Bears' Locker Room Revealed.

The Chicago Bears were absolutely destroyed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this past weekend and things continue to get worse. Not only does the team continue to set up Justin Fields for failure, he's now been sacked the most times of any quarterback in the NFL this season. He's been...
NFL
ClutchPoints

2 best trades Panthers must make before 2021 NFL Trade Deadline

After getting off to a 3-0 start, it’s been anything but smooth sailing for the Carolina Panthers. They seem to have lost their momentum and have had trouble establishing any kind of groove over the past four weeks. Now that they’ve taken a free fall to the bottom of the NFC South, the Panthers find themselves in a bind as they continually run the risk of missing out on this year’s playoffs.
NFL
KTLA

KTLA

8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy