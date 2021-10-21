Jackson Memorial over Manalapan - Field hockey recap

2-Metuchen (18-0-1) vs. 1-East Brunswick (13-2), 6:30 p.m. Outright titles (1982-93, 95-00, 03-10, 12, 13, 14, 16, 18, 19) Co-championships (1980, 81, 94, 17) How they got there: Metuchen continued its perfect run with three more wins in county tournament play. The Bulldogs started with a 4-0 win over South Plainfield and then beat Piscataway, 4-1, in the quarterfinals. The semifinals were insane as Metuchen came back and won 4-3 against North Brunswick in a thriller between programs fighting to prove they belong in the championship picture.

