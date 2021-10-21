No. 19 Montclair over Wayne Valley - Field hockey recap
Julia Magaldi recorded two goals and two assists for Montclair, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 6-0 victory over Wayne Valley in Montclair. Natalie Snyder...www.nj.com
