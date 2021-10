Whether you are replacing trees or just adding to the existing landscape, fall is the best time to plant trees and shrubs. The fall season allows plenty of time for the roots to become established before spring growth begins. There are steps you can follow that will help you select the right tree or shrub. The past several years’ weather has wreaked havoc on trees and shrubs. We are now seeing visual symptoms associated with the past droughts and other strange weather events like we had this year. Now is a great time to consider making changes, replacing or adding to your landscape.

VICTORIA COUNTY, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO