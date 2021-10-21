CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Wayne, IN

23rd annual Adoption Celebration hopes to build supportive network for adoptive and foster care families

WANE 15
WANE 15
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12P4eI_0cXiJknR00

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – STAR 88.3 has announced that it will host its 23rd annual Adoption Celebration on Nov. 6 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Sweetwater Sound, located at 5501 U.S. 30 West.

This free open house style event began after Melissa Montana, President and CEO brought her daughter home from Guatemala. It hopes to bring adoptive and foster care families together to form a network of relationships and resources as they go through their journey.

Arkansas 11-year-old wins USA Mullet Championship, donates winnings to foster care

The Adoption Celebration also allows families who are interested in either adopting or fostering children to come and get information from a number of agencies present and have their questions answered.

The event will feature Christian Music Artist, Billy Ballenger, for a live mini concert at 4 p.m., the mayor will share a proclamation and there will be adoption testimonies, STAR 88.3 said. For children, there will be costume masks, balloon art and refreshments.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Society
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Sports
Fort Wayne, IN
Society
State
Montana State
State
Arkansas State
Local
Indiana Sports
WANE 15

WANE 15

1K+
Followers
827
Post
218K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy