23rd annual Adoption Celebration hopes to build supportive network for adoptive and foster care families

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – STAR 88.3 has announced that it will host its 23rd annual Adoption Celebration on Nov. 6 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Sweetwater Sound, located at 5501 U.S. 30 West.

This free open house style event began after Melissa Montana, President and CEO brought her daughter home from Guatemala. It hopes to bring adoptive and foster care families together to form a network of relationships and resources as they go through their journey.

The Adoption Celebration also allows families who are interested in either adopting or fostering children to come and get information from a number of agencies present and have their questions answered.

The event will feature Christian Music Artist, Billy Ballenger, for a live mini concert at 4 p.m., the mayor will share a proclamation and there will be adoption testimonies, STAR 88.3 said. For children, there will be costume masks, balloon art and refreshments.

