The 49ers told us what they thought of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Yet, apparently, they did not listen to themselves. The blockbuster trade that enabled the 49ers to move up to No. 3 overall to select quarterback Trey Lance in the 2021 NFL Draft, was a declaration from coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch that Garoppolo was part of the problem, not part of the solution.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO