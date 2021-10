The first IBJJF world championship where heelhooks and reaping were in play for adult brown and black belts went off without a hitch. Curiously, the introduction of those techniques didn’t have as much of an impact as many would have predicted. With adequate warning that they were going to be included, it seemed as though the majority of competitors have worked hard on their leglock defense before turning up.

