Save Texas History essay contest open

George P. Bush announced the kickoff of the 2021 Save Texas History Essay Contest for fourth and seventh grade students. The statewide contest encourages students to promote their communities’ history by answering an...
Johns Creek middle school students can enter the City of Johns Creek’s essay contest, “My Exceptional City.”. The city’s tagline, “Be the Exception,” recognizes the attributes that make our city exceptional: our schools, police and fire departments, our growing parks, and our diverse community. We are interested in hearing from our young residents about what this means to them.
The Marshfield Elks Lodge 2494 will sponsor the Americanism Essay Contest for all Marshfield area students in fifth through eighth grade. The theme for all the 2021-22 contests is "What does it mean to love your country?" Essay length should not exceed 300 words. Essays will be judged on originality,...
This essay contest for students in grades 6-8 encourages young minds to examine America’s history, along with their own experiences in modern American society, by drafting a 300- to 400-word essay, expressing their views based on a patriotic theme. $1.2 million in Scholorships & Awards will be presented to local,...
DuShun Scarbrough, executive director of the Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission, said an essay contest is underway for Harrison youth to help promote diversity in the area. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading,...
Upper Peninsula high school seniors planning to enroll at a college or university next fall, have the chance to win a contest and a cash prize. The Northern Michigan University Center for Rural Health and the Michigan Center for Rural Health want high schoolers to weigh in on rural medical care.
Youth from Menifee have the opportunity to express their feelings about military veterans in art and words in a contest connected to this year’s Veterans Day celebration. The contest, called “Honoring All Who Served”, is open to students in first through 12th grades in three age categories. There are also three divisions in which students can pay tribute to veterans: One-dimensional art, three-dimension art, and written word. Prizes will be awarded in all categories.
The Gillespie County 4-H office is accepting entries for a T-shirt design contest to design the 2021-2022 Gillespie County 4-H T-shirt. The deadline for submission is Nov. 1. • Include name, age, grade and phone number on each sub mission;. • The winner will receive a free 4-H T-shirt;. •...
Have you ever had trouble starting an essay for school? It’s happened to most of us – we procrastinate until the night before, and then jot everything done in a flurry. Writing doesn’t come easily to everyone, and when you’re swamped with other responsibilities, it can be even harder. So...
The Atchison Masonic Lodge members are inviting junior and senior class members of Kansas tax supported public schools to apply for a scholarship. The deadline to submit applications is Monday, Nov. 1 to the local lodge. Contact Mike Schaffer by emailing mikewos09@att.net or http://www.kansasmasonicfoundation.org/essay for more information and/or to submit an application.
PORTSMOUTH — This fall Shawnee State University will open physical and virtual doors on the SSU Center for Public History. Located in the Clark Memorial Library, the new center’s mission is to advance the field of public history, provide SSU students with hands-on experience working on real-world projects, and help preserve the Portsmouth area’s history for generations to come.
Fusion Academy is now enrolling middle and high school students for the current school year. The academy is scheduled to open its first campus in San Antonio in January. Fusion opened its first Texas academies in Dallas and Plano in 2014, and has since opened schools in Houston, Southlake, Sugarland, The Woodlands and Austin.
High school seniors in the Cayuga County area are once again invited to participate in an essay contest on the subject of Summerhill native and 13th U.S. President Millard Fillmore. The contest is being organized by members of the Cayuga-Owasco Lakes Historical Society and officials with the town of Summerhill,...
The AAAS Science and Human Rights Coalition has named the winners for two different honors for undergraduate and graduate students. Margaret Sanders and Hamza Woodson are the inaugural SciTech and Human Rights FutureGen Scholars, a new initiative that recognizes students who present a goal or course of action to address the intersection of science, technology and human rights on their campus and supports them with funding and mentorship.
What does Free Speech mean to you? What is the correlation between diversity, equity, and inclusion and free speech?. Undergraduate students and Graduate Students from all three campuses (Norman, HSC, Tulsa). A winner will be selected from each campus. The Basic Things to Know:. Word Length: Essay must be 500...
ALBANY, GA ─ Both of the top winners in the 7th annual A Picture is Worth a Thousand Words essay contest were inspired by the same work of art—Still Life, a 1657 oil on oak panel painting by Dutch artist Pieter Claesz. Aleesa Kruse, a student at Lee County High...
Vista College student says she can’t transfer credits. Vista College student says she can’t transfer credits. East Texas agencies helping homeless in wake of state ban on public camping. Updated: 19 hours ago. Local agencies are working to help people experiencing homelessness in the wake of a new state law...
The Yates County History Center and Tricia Noel will explore the origin of Halloween traditions and customs with “A Haunted History: Halloween in Times Past” at 11 a.m. Oct. 30 at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 179 Main St., Penn Yan. Attendees are encouraged to come in costume to be eligible...
Bicentennial organizers are inviting kids, teens and adults to share their ideas for the future of Bartholomew County for a chance to win monetary prizes and other honors. The “Bartholomew County: Your Vision Our Future” essay contest is sponsored by the Columbus Area Bicentennial Committee and open to current residents of Bartholomew County.
